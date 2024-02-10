Mysterious Google device with Tensor G4 chip spotted on Geekbench 5





Google Pixel device rumor season is here again, and so far it hasn't disappointed. As rumors start flying around about the next Pixel 9 and Pixel Fold 2, which are set to launch this fall with the latest Tensor G4 chipset, many are wondering if it could be one of these two. A mysterious new device that he believes has appeared on his Geekbench. The code name “Tokay” is essentially the name of a large gecko that lives in Asia and some Pacific Islands. This new device boasts 8GB of RAM and runs the latest Android 14. As reported by GSMArena (via MySmartPrice), the Geekbench score of 5 itself wasn't particularly impressive. However, the processor setup with an octa-core CPU and a prime core running at a fast 3.10 GHz has generated some interest. This definitely hints at an upgrade to his Tensor G3 chip in the Pixel 8.

Image source: GSM Arena | My Smart Price

The interesting code name “Tokay” should also be considered. Google likes to keep codenames consistent for devices that use the same chip, so the Pixel 9 series has codenames such as “Komodo” for the regular Pixel 9 and “Caiman” for the Pro model. , and speculation is ripe that this is the third Pixel. The 9 variant is probably his smaller Pixel 9 Pro, which has been rumored for some time.

Google has been known to change codenames before, so there's some speculation that this could be the company's next foldable phone, the Pixel Fold 2. Rumor has it that this will be released alongside the Pixel 9 series in the fall instead of June. It was the same last year. Furthermore, this change is said to have been made to allow both the slab and foldable models to share the same chipset and, as a result, the same features this time. The low specs of the original Pixel Fold were a major headache for users after the Pixel 8 was launched and came with AI features that Pixel Fold users have yet to receive.

Having said all this, it is also important to note that this is all pure speculation at this point. Until the official announcement is made, it is impossible to say exactly what the name “Tokay” stands for or what kind of chip it is equipped with. In the meantime, we'll continue to enjoy technology and the possibilities of new immersive devices.

