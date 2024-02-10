Summit discusses advances in AI, cloud computing | Visakhapatnam News





Visakhapatnam: Artificial intelligence and cloud computing have become integral to every industry, serving as fundamental components of a wide range of solutions, said Thredhar Kosaraju, Chairman and Founder, Deeptech Naipunya Foundation. The foundation, a non-profit (Chapter 8 Company) organization, held the first-of-its-kind deep tech summit, AI & Cloud Summit 24, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Speaking at the summit, Sreedhar said he recognized the universal impact of AI and cloud computing. , the summit attracted prominent speakers from multinational corporations and high-tech companies such as Microsoft, JP Morgan, Ericsson, SAP, and Capgemini, as well as venture capitalists from Silicon Valley. Vizag City Police Commissioner Dr. Ravi Shankar spoke about how technology can help. It will be used to solve unsolved cases. He also spoke about the changing cybercrime space and how AI-based technologies can help address these threats. Anil Kumar Tentu, CEO, Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society, spoke about how the AP government is prioritizing innovation and emerging technologies to propel the youth towards the future. Andhra Pradesh State IT Association President Lakshmi Mukkavili and STPI Additional Director Suresh Bhata were also present at the program. The event was attended by over 400 participants from a variety of industries, sectors and organizations. Over 100 students from Vijayawada, Guntur and Kakinada gathered and speakers from diverse industries discussed future strategies of deep technology innovation for growth of innovation ecosystem in both mainstream industries and startups. . The discussion also highlighted the creation of an ecosystem of emerging technology skills in Andhra Pradesh/Vizag. From Software Technology Park of India (STPI), IIM Visakhapatnam and IIT Tirupati to NASSCOM, Andhra Pradesh IT Society, Centurion University and AP Innovation Society, various academic, industrial and government organizations have partnered for the Deep Technology Summit. did.

