Lunar New Year 2024: Google Doodle marks festival with dragon artwork | World News





Google Doodle celebrated Lunar New Year, or Lunar New Year, on Saturday, February 10th. This day begins with the first new moon of the lunar calendar. After 15 days, it ends with the appearance of the first full moon of the year.

Malaysian Chinese pray on the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, February 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Tian) (AP)

As the Google Doodle artwork shows, 2024 is the Year of the Dragon. According to the Google Doodles website, it represents strength, health, and good luck.

Chinese New Year traditions began thousands of years ago with legends about mythical beasts that appear every year and torment people. The family covered the door with red paper, left lanterns lit overnight and set off fireworks to scare away the beast, the website said.

Currently, many red lanterns can be seen hanging in the neighborhood. It is also popular to give money in red envelopes to the youngest and oldest people in the community or family, he added.

In most parts of Asia, lavish feasts are held during Lunar New Year. On this day, red lanterns, firecrackers, and decorations light up places in China and around the world. Closets are filled with new clothes, families have gatherings, and loved ones approach. For many people, the most special time of the day is enjoying a meal with loved ones. Meals generally vary depending on family customs.

Dragons hold an important place in Chinese culture as auspicious creatures. The beast symbolizes power, nobility, honor, good fortune, and success. The Chinese believe that the beginning of a new year influences their fortunes for the rest of the year.

The Dragon is the fifth constellation of the Chinese Zodiac. If you were born in 2024, 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, or 1952, your zodiac sign is Dragon.

Chinese elemental theory states that each zodiac sign is associated with one of the five elements: metal (metal), wood, water, fire, and earth. Therefore, there are five types of dragons: wooden dragons, fire dragons, earth dragons, golden dragons, and water dragons. Each has its own characteristics.

