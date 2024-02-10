Amer Ali Intercollegiate Men's Golf Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tie for 7th place





On Friday, Bartley Forrester of Kohala Coast, Hawaii, shot a 67 for the second year in a row, Christ Lamprecht matched his 67, and Hiroshi Tai added a 68, leading to 12th place Georgia Tech. improved to tie for 7th place with a team score of 273 at 15 under par. 36 holes of Ameer Ali Intercollegiate.

With a two-round total of 549 (-27), the Yellow Jackets improved Thursday's total by three strokes and moved up one spot on the leaderboard, but were 19 strokes behind second-place North Carolina (530, -46). It became. Low scores continued on the Mauna Lani North Course. Of the 122 players participating, 81 completed 36 holes under par, as did 17 of the 20 teams.

The tournament concludes Saturday with a third-round shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. local time (12:30 p.m. ET).

Tech Lineup Forester, a senior from Gainesville, Georgia, bogeyed one of 36 holes this weekend and added six birdies in Friday's round to pace the Jackets. His total score of 134 was 10 under, which tied him for 12th place with five other players.

Lamprecht, the No. 1 amateur in the world, shot a 3-under-par 67 with six holes remaining on Friday, leaving the senior from George, South Africa, tied for 23rd place at 8-under 136. Ty shot a 68 for the second straight year on Friday, stringing together four straight birdies at one point during the round. The sophomore from Singapore also tied for 23rd place with a score of 136.

Freshman Cale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) added a 1-under 71 to the Jackets' total on Friday, while fellow freshman Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.) shot a 74 but was not counted.

Senior Aidan Kramer (Oviedo, Fla.), who is playing individually, shot a 71 to be under par for the second straight day and tied for 59th at 3-under 141.

Bartley Forrester shot a second round 67 and is tied for 12th place. (Photo by Tim Cowie)

North Carolina, second on the team leaderboard, had two 66s and two 68s on Friday for a 20-under par score of 268, giving the Tar Heels a 36-hole total of 530 (-46). ). There is a three-stroke difference between first-place Auburn and seventh-place Arizona State (533 RBIs (-43 RBIs) each).

No. 4 Washington (538, -38), No. 22 Texas Tech (539, -37) and No. 42 Oklahoma State (544, -32) are also ahead of Tech on the leaderboard. The Jackets were tied with Stanford at 549 (-27).

Individual Leaderboard Arizona State's Wen-Yi Ding finished the round with a 63-64 record and was at the top of the individual leaderboard at 17-under 127, ahead of Auburn's Jackson Koibin and Washington's Finn Coel (130, -14). ) with a three-stroke lead.

Texas Tech's Matthew Comeghese (131, -13) is alone in fourth place, and the University of North Carolina's David Ford (132, -12) remains in fifth place.

Tournament Information Georgia Tech has competed in the Ameer Ali Intercollegiate Tournament every year since 1999, with the exception of 2015. The 33rd annual tournament, held Thursday through Saturday, is traditional collegiate 54-hole, five-count, four-stroke play. tournament. The event will be held at Mauna Lani Golf Resort (par 72 North Course) on the Kohala Coast of Hawaii Island, and will be the second time it has been held at the same venue.

The Yellowjackets have won the event five times, all between 1999 and 2006, with the team running back Carlton Forester (who shared the title in 1999) and Matt Kuchar (who shared the title in 1999 and 2000). Six Yellow Jackets, including Bryce, have won or shared an individual title. Mulder (shared title in 2000), Troy Mattson (2002), and Cameron Tringale (2006). Tech finished seventh out of 19 teams last year.

The 20-team field includes nine teams ranked in the current NCAA Golf Top 25 and several of the top 50 (with rankings) including top-ranked Auburn, No. 2 North Carolina, No. 4 Washington, and No. 2 Washington. 13 teams are participating. 7 Arizona State, 11th Georgia Tech, 12th Florida State, 16th Texas, 18th Oregon, 22nd Texas Tech, 31st UCLA, 42nd Oklahoma State, 46th Oregon State, no. .49 San Jose State.

Alexander Tharp Fund

The Alexander Tharp Foundation is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech's athletics department and provides scholarship, administrative and facility support to more than 400 student-athletes at the University of Technology. By supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes, you can help develop the Yellow Jackets' academic pursuits at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest level of collegiate athletics. Please join us. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

About Georgia Tech Golf

The Georgia Tex golf team is in its 29th year under head coach Bruce Hepler, winning 72 tournaments during his tenure. Hepler is the 10th longest-tenured head coach in Division I men's golf. His jacket is yellow for the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship, which he has won 19 times, the NCAA Championships he has appeared in 33 times, and the National Runner-up he has been 5 times. Connect with Georgia Tech Golf on social media by liking his Facebook page and following him on Twitter (@GTGolf) and Instagram. For more information about Tech Golf, visit Ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/recap-amer-ari-intercollegiate-round-2-020924/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos