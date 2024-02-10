2nd Annual Okanagan Tech Industry Night





A unique event captures the imagination of the technology community and budding engineers. Now in its second year, Okanagan Tech Industry Night (OTIN) stands out as a harbinger of innovation and opportunity. Unlike traditional industry nights, where the focus can lean heavily towards industry representatives, this event flips the script and puts the spotlight on students, their skills and ground-breaking projects.

At the helm of this transformative experience are four talented students from a variety of educational backgrounds, including UBCO and Okanagan University College. Underscoring its unique nature, Aziz Rakhimov, Chairman of OTIN, said: “This is truly an industry night, where students meet employers with the ultimate goal of finding a job. It's a little different than Industry Night. We invite students to bring their best projects to date and set up a booth so industry players can approach students in reverse. Masu. ”

Technical lead organizer Alex Ross outlines the evening's atmosphere, complete with projectors, lighting and catering, and builds anticipation. The event promises to be not only a showcase of talent, but also a night of networking and celebration at the Innovation Center in downtown Kelowna.

Ty Santos and Charlotte Ford also said they planned the event to ensure representation of diverse disciplines. Electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, computer science, civil engineering – all aspects of the world of technology come together under his one roof, providing a comprehensive overview of emerging talent.

What makes this event unique is its format. The Pitch Fest component allows the top five teams to present their projects on stage in front of an entire audience, providing an unparalleled opportunity for students to showcase their innovations directly to industry experts.

This initiative not only serves as an opportunity for employers to identify future job candidates as students present their projects, but also serves as a career catalyst for students. Alex says, “We're pretty much ready for our careers. After this event, we'll be super networked and ready to jump into the industry.”

These students' motivations for dedication to their field are highly individual and diverse. For example, Aziz has always been fascinated by the idea of ​​building something from nothing. It's a sentiment echoed by colleagues who each have their own motivations, from a love of working with computers to a passion for understanding how things are built.

As the second annual Okanagan Tech Industry Night approaches, the night is a testament to the innovative spirit of the next generation of engineers and technology enthusiasts. With over 120 students expected to attend, the event is a vibrant showcase of talent, ambition and the future possibilities of technology.

In Aziz's words, for those intrigued by the marriage of talent and technology, Okanagan Tech Industry Night is an opportunity to explore the future of the technology industry, driven by the passion and innovation of students ready to take on the world. This will be a valuable opportunity to catch a glimpse.

Employers and others in the technology industry who wish to attend can obtain tickets online at: https://www.okgntechindustrynight.com

