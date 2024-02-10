Google's Bard expands to mobile, paid version, now called Gemini





This illustration taken on May 4, 2023, shows the Google logo and the words AI artificial intelligence.

Earlier this week, Axios reported that Google added a mobile app option and a paid version of the service, as well as renaming its Bard chatbot to Gemini.

The tech giant's latest move is aimed at showing it can keep pace with the latest artificial intelligence (AI) products from Microsoft and OpenAI.

Google rebranded Bard AI to Gemini just a year later, inspired by the recent AI model underlying the latest version of the service.

Google Cloud is also renaming Duet AI and adopting the name Gemini.

According to Axios, Gemini will have its own app on Android and can replace Google Assistant as the primary voice assistant, but on iOS it will be a tab within the Google app.

This image shows the Gemini chatbot window. The Verge via Google

Additionally, Google is introducing a paid version of the chatbot, Gemini Advanced, as part of a new $20/month Google One subscription tier, offering a top-of-the-line Gemini Ultra model and access to 2TB of cloud storage. Masu.

Google's paid version of its AI chatbot competes directly with OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus and Microsoft's Copilot Pro, offering 2TB of cloud storage for the same $20 per month.

The company is also offering a two-month free trial to existing Google One subscribers and non-subscribers.

A screenshot of Google's Gemini AI assistant working inside Gmail. Google/File

Google is touting Gemini as a successor to Assistant, allowing the chatbot to set timers, make phone calls, and manage smart home products, but it lacks all the actions that Assistant does. There is.

Google currently doesn't have a Gemini-based replacement for Assistant for devices like speakers, smart displays, and TVs. The new chatbot won't be able to access your calendar or play music from Spotify like an assistant can.

Additionally, the company said paid subscribers will soon have access to a version of Gemini that works within Gmail, as well as apps such as Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet.

