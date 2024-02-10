Google Phone has been discovered on Geekbench. It is hinted to be a Google Pixel 9 series model with Tensor G4 SoC





The Google Pixel 9 series is expected to launch in October 2023 as the successor to the Pixel 8 lineup, which launched with the Pixel 8 base model and Pixel 8 Pro model. This series will be launched with his three new models including vanilla and pro models. The third model has not yet been confirmed, but may have been spotted online. A new Google device recently appeared on the benchmark website, and it is expected to be his third model of the Pixel 9.

The MySmartPrice report discovered a smartphone named Google Tokay in the Geekbench 5 database. According to the listing, the device scored 1082 points in the single-core test and 3121 points in the multi-core test. However, the report also adds that the validity of these test results should be taken with a bit of a grain of salt, as the scores are significantly lower than those of the Pixel 8 model.

This listing shows the Google Tokay model with an octa-core chipset. Four cores appeared to be running at 1.95 GHz, three at 2.60 GHz, and one at 3.10 GHz. According to reports, it could be the Tensor G4 chipset. It also has Mali G715 GPU and 8GB RAM. The phone also comes with Android 14 OS.

It has been suggested that the upcoming Google Pixel lineup will include a Pixel 9 base model codenamed “komodo'' and a Pixel 9 Pro model codenamed “caiman.'' A third model is also rumored, but little is known about it. This report suggests that this could be the third model in the Pixel 9 series.

Previously, images of the Google Pixel 9 were leaked and renders of the Pixel 9 Pro were published online. Unlike the previous model, the sides are flat, similar to the design of the iPhone 15 series. Introducing a model with a more compact camera island equipped with a triple rear camera unit.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 along with the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at the first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. He discusses the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, his Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available wherever you get your podcasts, including Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and more. Affiliate links may be automatically generated. Please see our Ethics Statement for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gadgets360.com/mobiles/news/google-pixel-9-series-model-tokay-geekbench-5-listing-tensor-g4-soc-report-5029928 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos