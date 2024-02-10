ChatGPT vs. Microsoft Copilot vs. Gemini: Which is the best AI chatbot?





Artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed the way we work and play in recent months, making it possible for almost anyone to write code, create art, and even invest.

Generative AI tools like ChatGPT provide advanced capabilities for professional and hobbyist users alike to create relevant quality content from simple user-provided prompts.

Continuing to use all the latest AI tools, especially Microsoft adding GPT-4 to Bing and renaming it Copilot, OpenAI adding new features to ChatGPT, and Bard being brought into the Google ecosystem and rebranded as Gemini. The name has changed and can be confusing.

It's hard to know which of the three most popular AI chatbots is best for writing code, generating text, and helping you write a resume, so we've put together a list of up to I will explain the difference in detail.

Testing ChatGPT vs. Microsoft Copilot vs. Gemini

Compare the three using simple prompts to determine which AI chatbot provides more accurate answers.

“I have five oranges today. I ate three last week. How many oranges do you have left?”

The answer should be 5 because the number of oranges you ate last week has no effect on the number of oranges you have today. That's what he's asking the three bots. First up is ChatGPT.

You should use ChatGPT if… Maria Diaz/ZDNET 1. You want to try the most popular AI chatbot

ChatGPT was created by OpenAI and released for wide preview in November 2022. Since then, the AI ​​chatbot has quickly gained over 100 million users, with the website alone receiving 1.8 billion monthly visitors. It has been at the center of controversy, especially as it has opened up the possibility for people to do school work and replace some workers.

The free version of ChatGPT, which runs on the default GPT-3.5 model, returned the wrong answer to our question.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

I've been testing ChatGPT almost every day since its release. The user interface remains simple but has been greatly improved with minor changes such as a copy button, editing options, the addition of custom steps, and easier access to your account.

ChatGPT has proven to be a valuable AI tool, but it can be susceptible to misinformation. Like other large-scale language models (LLMs), GPT-3.5 is incomplete because it was trained on human-generated data up to January 2022. They also often fail to understand the nuances, as in the math problem example, when they answer incorrectly. By saying there are only 2 oranges left when there should be 5.

2. Willingness to pay extra for upgrades

OpenAI allows users to access ChatGPT, powered by the GPT-3.5 model, for free with a registered account. However, if you are willing to pay for the Plus version, $20 per month gives you access to GPT-4 and many other features.

GPT-4 is the largest LLM available when compared to all other AI chatbots, trained with data up to April 2023, and powered by Microsoft Bing to access the internet. You can also. GPT-4 is said to have over 100 trillion parameters. GPT-3.5 has 175 billion parameters. More parameters essentially means the model is trained on more data, making it more likely to answer questions correctly and less likely to hallucinate.

ChatGPT Plus, running using the GPT-4 model, answered the question correctly.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

As an example, you can see that the GPT-4 model, available through the ChatGPT Plus subscription, answered a math question correctly because it understood the complete context of the problem from beginning to end.

Next, consider Microsoft Copilot (formerly Bing Chat). This is a great way to access GPT-4 for free as it is integrated with the new Bing format.

For Maria Diaz/ZDNET1, you must use Microsoft Copilot.I want more latest information

While the free version of ChatGPT is limited to AI tools that generate conversational text with information up to early 2022, Copilot accesses the internet to provide more up-to-date information with links to sources. can.

There are other benefits as well. Copilot is powered by OpenAI's LLM, GPT-4, and is completely free to use. Unfortunately, you're limited to five responses per conversation, and each prompt can only contain up to 2,000 characters.

The co-pilot's Precise conversational style answered the questions accurately, but the other styles failed.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Copilot's user interface is not as simple as ChatGPT, but it is easy to navigate. Although Bing Chat can access the internet and provide more up-to-date results compared to ChatGPT, we found that it was more likely to lag in replies and miss prompts entirely than its competitors.

2. Prefer more visual features

Microsoft added visual capabilities to Copilot (formerly known as Bing Chat) through a series of upgrades to the platform. At this point, you can ask your co-pilot questions such as “What is a Tasmanian devil?” In response, you receive an information card with pictures, lifespan, diet, etc., which makes the result easier to read and digest than a wall of text.

All about the Tasmanian Devil from Microsoft Copilot.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

When using Copilot, you can also ask Copilot to create an image for you. Give Copilot a description of what you want the image to look like and let the chatbot generate four images of her to choose from.

Microsoft Copilot also features different conversational styles (Creative, Balanced, Precise, etc.) when interacting with the chatbot, changing the lightness and simplicity of the interaction.

Microsoft Copilot's Balanced Conversation Style and Creative Conversation Style both answered my questions incorrectly.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Finally, let's take a look at Google's Gemini, formerly known as Bard. It uses a different LLM and has undergone significant upgrades over the past few months.

For Maria Diaz/ZDNET1, you should use Gemini.If you want an almost unlimited fast experience

While testing different AI chatbots, I saw Google Bard getting a lot of flak for various shortcomings. I'm not saying they're unreasonable, but I will say that Google's AI chatbot, now named Gemini, is vastly improved inside and out.

Geminis are quick to give their answers, but their answers become more accurate over time. It's not faster than ChatGPT Plus, but it's more responsive than Copilot in some cases, and it's faster than the free GPT-3.5 version of ChatGPT, although your range may vary.

Gemini answered precisely, like GPT-4 and the exact conversational style of the co-pilot.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Previously, Bard made the same mistake as other bots, incorrectly using the formula 5 – 3 = 2 in my example math problem, but Gemini is using Google's new Gemini Pro (the company's Equipped with the largest and latest LLM). Well, Gemini answers the question exactly.

Also, Gemini is not limited to a fixed amount of responses like Microsoft Copilot. Google's Gemini lets you have long conversations, while Bing limits you to 30 replies per conversation. ChatGPT Plus also limits a user to 40 messages every 3 hours.

2. They want the full Google experience. Screenshot by Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Google has also built more visual elements into the Gemini platform than are currently available in Copilot. Users can also generate images using Gemini, upload photos through integration with Google Lens, and enjoy Kayak, OpenTable, Instacart, and Wolfram Alpha plugins.

But Gemini is slowly becoming a complete Google experience, thanks to extensions that bring a wide range of Google applications into Gemini. Gemini users can add extensions for Google Workspace, YouTube, Google Maps, Google Flights, and Google Hotels for a more personalized and expansive experience.

