



Georgia Tech (14-10, 5-7 ACC) vs. Miami (15-7, 5-6 ACC)

Sunday, February 11, 2024 | 2:00 PM ET | Atlanta, Georgia | McCamish Pavilion TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Andy Demetra, Fallon Stokes) Radio: Georgia Tech Yellowjackets App (Play-by-Play) : Richard Musteller) Live Stats: Click Here Buy Tickets Here Clear Bag Policy Parking: 10 Days Available On McAmish Pavilion Grounds Or Family Housing Deck Street Promotion: Play4Kay Pink To First 200 Fans At The Game will be presented with a pink T-shirt honoring former associate head coach Tasha Butts. There will be an autograph session after the game. Children (18 and under) are admitted free. The game is brought to you by Union Up.

With just three home games remaining in the regular season, Georgia Tech women's basketball returns to action on Sunday, welcoming Miami to the annual Play4Kay Pink Game. The Yellow Jackets are looking to get back to winning ways after a heartbreaking 62-59 three-point loss to No. 23 Syracuse on Thursday. Kara Dunn led the way offensively with 17 points, leading the Jackets trio in double-digit scoring. Tech led by as many as eight points in the game, but was unable to hold on until the end.

Miami has won three of its past five games, most recently defeating Clemson 75-72 in overtime at home. The Hurricanes have a 13-1 record at home, including 4-1 in the ACC, but are 2-5 on the road and 1-5 against league opponents, with their only away win coming at Wake on February 1st.・It was against Forest. Day-Wilson leads Miami's offense, averaging 11.5 points per game. Lasaria Spearman paced the team on the glass, averaging 5.9 rebounds per game.

Miami has won four straight games against Tech and holds the all-time lead in the series with a 21-17 record. The Jackets last won against the Hurricanes in 2021. Despite the Jackets leading the series 8-6 at home, Miami has won the last two games at McCamish Pavilion.

Secret information

Georgia Tech is led offensively by Kara Dunn, who averages 15.4 points per game. Dunn ranks 10th in the ACC overall in scoring and 10th in ACC games alone. In conference games alone, Georgia Tech has two players in the top 20 in scoring (Kara Dunn (10th) and Tony Morgan (13th)). Polytechnic University is also in the top 20 in scoring. The two players in the top 20 in rebounding for the entire game in the ACC were Tony Morgan (8th) and Kayla Blackshear (14th). Morgan also ranks tied for 14th in ACC play. Tony Morgan is the only player in the league to rank in the top 10 in rebounds and assists. Morgan ranks eighth in rebounds and fifth in assists overall. As far as ACC games go, Morgan is one of only two players to rank in the top 10 in rebounds and assists, along with Alyssa Ustby (UNC). Morgan also ranks in the top 10 in the ACC in rebounding, the only true guard. Alyssa Utzby (UNC) is listed as a guard/forward and ranks third. From 3-point distance for Leading Tech, freshman Luzne Augustinite shot 36.5 percent from long range, helping highlight her strong first collegiate performance. Augustinaite ranks fifth in the entire ACC in 3-point field goal attempts and is tied for ninth in ACC games alone. Augustinaite is the only freshman to rank in the top five league-wide in 3-point field goal attempts. As a team, Georgia Tech ranks third in the ACC in assists, averaging 15.96 assists per game. Virginia Tech leads the league with 17.43 assists per game, while Notre Dame ranks second with 17.00 assists per game.

