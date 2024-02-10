Gemini Advanced is only available to main family members





Overview Gemini is a rebranded Google AI that competes with ChatGPT and replaces the Google Bard chatbot. Gemini offers a free version for Google account holders with advanced features available through a $20 monthly subscription. Family members on Google One family plans upgraded to AI Premium won't have access to Gemini Advanced, which could hinder their growth.

If you have any interest in Android, Google, or artificial intelligence, you've definitely learned about Gemini. The old Google Bard no longer exists. Gemini is the rebranding of Google AI, which has grown from its early stages to a true competitor to his ChatGPT over the past year. The rebrand was driven by new apps, new landing pages, and more, and Gemini even fired a warning shot at Google Assistant. Anyone with a Google account can use it for free. If you want more advanced features, you can sign up for Gemini Advanced, but don't expect other users on your Google One family plan to have access.

Google One is a subscription plan that combines several services provided by Google. Get 15 GB of Google Drive storage for free. Pay more to get more storage and features, including a VPN and additional Google Photo editing tools. However, as of yesterday, they added a new subscription called the AI ​​Premium Plan. You'll be billed at $20 per month ($10 more than the next highest subscription). You get all the other features of your previous subscription, as well as access to Gemini Advanced. Gemini will soon be available in Google Suite apps like Gmail, Docs, and more, allowing you to access Gemini in these apps as well.

With Google One, you can share access to almost all features with other users on your family plan. However, people quickly realized that even with the 2TB AI Premium plan, only plan owners can access Gemini Advanced. We tested this internally and found it to be true. Family members will no longer have access to Gemini Advanced. Google One's help forum makes it clear on a daily basis that “Gemini Advanced benefits cannot be shared with family group members” and that you must be the admin of a family plan to access the benefits. It is stated in To access Gemini Premium as a non-plan owner, you must leave your family group.

When it comes to Gemini, it's clearer than ever that Google can't properly brand its products Is it Bard, Gemini, Assistant, or now? Untraceable

In our opinion, this is a big mistake for the latest Google Gemini Advanced. Gemini has already been affected by Google's lack of understanding of how to properly brand its products, and Gemini intends to kick out Google Assistant in the future, but for now, it's a very weird line that crosses the line. They coexist. Google One is a powerful subscription service that's essential if you want to use Google for online storage other than documents. Storage space is shared across all Google services, including Gmail, Photos, and Drive. For many people, 15 GB of free storage is enough, but upgrading to 100 GB, 200 GB, or even 2 TB or more is inevitable. The AI ​​Premium plan is currently the top plan for personal and family accounts, but its growth could ultimately be hurt if Google continues to ban families from accessing Gemini Advanced.

