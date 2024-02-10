Virginia Legislative Committee supports new arena bill for NHL's Capitals and NBA's Wizards





A rendering of Monumental Sports & Entertainment's planned sports campus in Alexandria, Virginia. That includes the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals arenas. Illustration provided by: JBG Smith

Feb. 10 (UPI) — A bill to help create a sports and entertainment district in Alexandria, Virginia, has passed the state House Appropriations Committee, but there are major hurdles to moving the project forward. .

The House Appropriations Committee on Friday voted 17-3 in favor of the $2 billion project to build the Monumental Sports Complex in Alexandria.

The proposed project would see the NBA's Washington Wizards and NHL's Washington Capitals relocate from their current home in Washington, D.C.

The bill would create the Virginia Sports and Entertainment Authority, which would be responsible for funding the construction of the Potomac Yards sports arena and entertainment district, located next to the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, which is already under construction.

The authority will consist of 15 members, five of whom will be appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Three citizen representatives are appointed by the Speaker of the House, two are appointed by the Senate Rules Committee, three are appointed by the City of Alexandria, one is appointed by Arlington County, and one is appointed by Monumental Sports & Entertainment. Be appointed.

The authority will be responsible for issuing bonds and collecting tax revenue from home and visiting athletes, as well as sales and income taxes for businesses within the tax financing district.

That revenue would total about $1.4 billion from the state and about $1.6 billion from Alexandria. Under the proposal, excess revenue would be returned annually to the state and city.

Monumental Sports will contribute $403 million upfront to the project and pay more than $1 billion for a 40-year lease on the property.

Alexandria residents have expressed support for the project with more than 2,000 phone calls and hundreds of emails in the past few weeks, according to the coalition Monumental Opportunity Partnership.

However, this large-scale initiative has come under intense public scrutiny. Potomac Yard's Stop Arena Coalition expressed “more transparency” and “more time,” but said it was backed by a restatement clause that would freeze the bill for a year.

“We haven't won the war, but this is definitely a battle we won today,” John Blayau of the Arena Interdiction Coalition told WUSA-TV.

The proposed replication provisions could change as the bill passes the full House on Tuesday and then heads to the Senate.

Bleyaux stressed that he and his fellow coalition members are “not NIMBYs.”

“I think it's clear that economic development is going to happen in Potomac Yard,” he said. “Economic development is a good thing. What's bad is that billionaire sports owners ask taxpayers to pay for it.”

Ted Leonsis, owner of Monumental Sports & Entertainment and owner of the Wizards and Capitals, told WTOP Radio that he takes the concerns of Alexandria residents “very seriously,” but that part of the problem is ” It's been misunderstood.”

Leonsis is frustrated by those who say the Potomac Yard subway station isn't big enough to accommodate the arena's crowd, an issue that could be adequately addressed by extending the sidewalks and adding elevators and escalators. He said he was deaf.

Residents also argued that the complex would increase traffic congestion in the area, which Leonsis said he was committed to addressing.

“No one hates traffic more than me, but no one drives toward solutions more than I do,” he said. “I'm all about the fan experience.”

