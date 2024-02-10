Number of Google One subscribers exceeds 100 million





Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet, announced that the number of subscribers to the Google One service has exceeded 100 million. Google One is a subscription plan launched by Google that provides users with more storage space (shared across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos). The lowest 100 GB version costs $1.99 per month, but you can upgrade to 2 TB or more as a member. In addition, Google also offers his 15 GB free package to all users. Google One subscribers can also share their package (storage space, benefits, and services) with up to five family members.

In addition to storage space, joining Google One gives you access to a variety of benefits in the Google Play Store. Some of these benefits are only available to Google One members. However, some are available to family groups of Google One members. Google One also includes advanced features from Google Workspace. Members with advanced plans over 2 TB can use advanced features in Google Meet and Google Calendar.

Google One features

A subscription service that provides cloud storage expansion and various benefits. Here are the Google One features available to members and their family groups:

Features available to Google One members:

1. Expanded storage: Members get additional storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. Google Workspace Premium Features: Members of Premium 2TB+ plans have access to enhanced features for Google Meet and Google Calendar. 3. Google Store Perks: Members can earn up to 10% back on device and accessory purchases at Google Store.

Features available to family groups of Google One members:

1. Shared storage: Family members share the storage space that comes with your Google One plan, but they can't see each other's stored content unless you specifically share it. Support and member benefits: Google expert support and member benefits are available to all family members, except for accounts where some benefits are given to the first person in the group to claim.

To create a family group and share these features, the family group administrator sets up Family Library in Google Play. Go to Google Family Link and set up Family Sharing for YouTube TV. Additionally, if you're the family manager, you can add up to five family members to your Google One plan at no additional charge.

AI premium plan

The new AI Premium plan is now available for $19.99 per month and adds a number of AI additions to the service. This includes access to Gemini Advanced, as well as support from Gemini for Gmail, Docs, and other Google programs as they become available. Google believes that adding AI capabilities will drive future growth. Google Fi Unlimited subscribers will soon be able to upgrade to AI Premium, which wasn't the case at launch. Google One plan details are shown in the table below.

This week's Gizchina News Storage Monthly fee Annual fee 100GB $1.99 $19.99 200GB $2.99 ​​$29.99 2TB $9.99 $99.99 5TB $24.99 $249.99 10TB $49.99 $499.99 20TB $99.99 $999.99 30TB $149.99 $1 4 99.99 Other plans

Apart from the basic plan, Google One offers a standard 200 GB plan for $2.99 ​​per month or $29.99 per year. With this plan, the main additional charge is a 3% return to Google. Premium tiers start at 2 TB for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year for Google Workspace Premium. Then there's 5 TB ($24.99/month), 10 TB ($49.99/month), 20 TB ($99.99/month), and 30 TB ($149.99/month).

Benefits of Google One

Google One subscribers get access to additional Google Photo editing features, storage sharing options, Google One VPN, and other benefits. Additional benefits of Google One and related services include:

1. Accessibility and ease of use: Access your files from any device with an internet connection and easily edit them using Google's built-in apps like Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

2. Cost-effective: Google One offers a variety of storage plans designed to improve ease of use without spending too much, and upgrading your storage space comes with additional features that enhance collaboration. To do.

3. Security: Google One offers SSL encryption and strong cloud data security measures to protect your data from security threats.

4. Collaboration and sharing: Conveniently share files, allowing multiple users to collaborate on the same file from different parts of the world in real time.

5. Scalability and flexibility: Google One provides scalability and flexibility in terms of storage and resources, allowing you to quickly scale up to meet business demands without major investments.

6. Disaster Recovery: Cloud storage services like Google One offer disaster recovery benefits, ensuring your data is safe and accessible even in the event of a disaster.

Cons of Google One

The disadvantages of Google One are:

1. VPN doesn't have a free trial: Google One's VPN service doesn't offer a free trial, making it difficult for users to test it before committing.

2. File size limits and slow upload/download: Google One has file size limits. It may also slow down upload/download speeds, which may be a drawback for some users.

3. Lack of integration with non-Google services: Lack of integration with non-Google services. This can be a drawback for users who use various online tools.

conclusion

Google One offers comprehensive features and benefits for users looking to expand their cloud storage and improve productivity. Google One offers a variety of storage plans, additional benefits, and a new AI premium plan to meet the needs of a variety of users. However, while Google One offers accessibility, cost efficiency, and security benefits, it also faces challenges. These issues include file size limitations and integration issues. Despite these concerns, Google One remains a valuable tool for individuals and businesses alike. It offers scalability, collaboration opportunities, and disaster recovery benefits in today's digital environment.

