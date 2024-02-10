Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Men's Basketball Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





Written by Andy Demetra | Voice of Yellowjacket

A dull night can't last long, especially with the constant work of ACC. But the way Damon Stoudamire sees it, there's only one way Georgia Tech can move on from Tuesday's 80-51 loss to Wake Forest.

We have to lose ourselves in what Georgia Tech basketball is and what we want it to be, Stoudemire said after Friday's practice.

He started rattling off a list of what it meant, but none of them were related to the attack.

You have to sprint back in transition. You have to dive for loose balls. You must rebound with both hands. You have to take a defensive stance. We need to step out of the cracks. We have to make 3-point shots from outside the line, he explained.

In other words, all of the small effort-related items that can help your team survive a cold shootout night and give them a chance at victory. Georgia Tech (10-13, 3-9 ACC) bounced back from a miserable game in which he was trailed by more than 20 points in his two remaining games before this year, and the Yellow Jackets also fought back and led him to 21 points. They defeated No. 3 Mississippi State and No. 3 North Carolina State. Next game. They will now look for a similar restart against Louisville (7-16, 2-9 ACC), a game that has suddenly become more important for their ACC Tournament seeding.

Enjoy the best notes from my chart as the Yellow Jackets seek their first win at KFC Yum! Center (6:30 p.m. ET, Georgia Tech Sports Network from Legends Sports):

Nathan George is the only freshman in the nation to average more than 10 points and five assists. (Photo by Danny Karnik)

Road games naturally increase a team's focus, but Georgia Tech may need to find its shooting form quickly. Although their ACC record is 2-9, Louisville has scored over 90 points in their last two games and averaged 54 percent from the field.

Louisville past 2 games

PPG: 96.5FG%: 54.1%PPP: 1.20

Head coach Kenny Payne's team is stocked with athletic, janky slashers, including Mike James (13.6 ppg), Skye Clark (13.2 ppg), and 6-7 Tre White (12.7 ppg). Everyone is free to attack the switch and get creative. Turn off isolation. Louisville takes the fewest three-pointers in ACC play, but lack of volume doesn't mean he lacks, as evidenced by his 11-of-24 performance against Syracuse. Do not mean. They also get a boost from forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (11.9 ppg, 8.7 rpg), a 6-10 powerhouse space eater who has had 48 points and 20 rebounds over the last two games.

The Cardinals still struggle with turnovers, but are at their best when playing in space. He also utilizes his athletic ability to rack up foul shots, ranking 29th in the nation in free throw attempts per game. The Yellow Jackets' ability to get through touches in the paint and defend in one-on-one situations will be paramount Saturday. The defense's ability to rebound Louisville's catapults to the rim has also improved, and the Cardinals have outscored their past three opponents in second-chance points by a combined 35 points.

*****

Who said that different backgrounds can make photography difficult? Georgia Tech currently has three players shooting at least 42 percent in ACC road games.

ACC road game

Coissy Reeves – 50.0% (15/30)Nathan George – 44.0% (11/25)Miles Kelly – 42.3% (11/26)

They will face a Louisville team that allows 37.6 percent from three in conference play, the second-highest average in the league. The Cardinals aren't an aggressive hedging team like Wake Forest, but Yellow's Jackets can't choke the ball. Doing so might just further weaponize the Cardinals' athleticism.

*****

Georgia Tech opened the 2000 football season with a 21-17 victory over UCF at Bobby Dodd Stadium. This game is primarily known to Tech fans as quarterback George Godsey's starting debut.

After the Knights took a 17-7 lead midway through the third quarter thanks to wide receiver Kenny Clark's 79 yards rushing and receiving touchdown, the Jackets had to fight back.

His son, Skye, is currently a second-year guard in Louisville. He scored a team-high 23 points (4-8, 3 points) against Syracuse on Wednesday.

Oddly enough, even though Louisville had two ACC wins over Miami and Florida State, Clark and White, the second and third leading scorers that year, only combined for nine points. This highlights how many different weapons the Cardinals have on offense.

Myles Kelly, 13, made one of five 3-point field goals in Tech's win over Louisville last February. (Photo by Danny Karnik)

Despite being the only freshman in a major conference to average at least 10 points and five assists per game, Nathan George surprisingly has yet to win ACC Freshman of the Year honors.

The Toronto native made a strong case last week, averaging 17 points and 4.5 assists (including one clutch game-winner) against North Carolina and NC State. Sadly, George dominated Florida State with 27 points, 11 assists, and 6 rebounds over Louisville's Ty Roll Johnson (8.7 points) in a 101-92 win. Johnson, a 6-0 Brooklyn native, played in the same AAU program as fellow 6-0 Brooklyn native and well-known guard Jose Alvarado of the Georgia Techs.

*****

Back in the post-Metro Conference, pre-ACC era, Georgia Tech and Louisville had home-and-home series in 1988 and 1989. Both games ended in close calls, with the Yellow Jackets winning the first game. He scored 61 points at Freedom Hall, and the Cardinals returned the favor the following year with a 67-65 victory at Alexander Memorial Coliseum (watch the entire NBC broadcast here).

And who hit the bucket that day to give Louisville the win? Enter the following information for a UPI wire report.

Atlanta's Kenny Payne made a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left Sunday, giving No. 9 Louisville a 67-65 victory over No. 16 Georgia Tech.

Damon Stoudamire holds no ill will toward his coach. He considered Payne a good friend, and Payne scouted his cousin, Terrence Jones Jr., to play for him when he was an assistant at Kentucky.

*****

The preparation is now complete. I hope you're ready as well. Join us for Georgia Tech Sports Network pregame coverage on Legends Sports starting at 6pm ET. See you in Louisville.

-advertisement-

Alexander Tharp Fund

The Alexander Tharp Foundation is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech's athletics department and provides scholarship, administrative and facility support to the school's more than 400 student-athletes. By supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to student-athletes at Georgia Tech, you can help develop academics at the Institute and develop Yellow Jackets to compete at the highest level of collegiate athletics. Please join us. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

About Georgia Tech Men's Basketball

The Georgia Tex men's basketball team is in its first year under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won the ACC Championship four times (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), appeared in the NCAA Tournament 17 times, and appeared in the Final Four twice ( 1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men's Basketball on social media by liking his Facebook page and following him on Twitter (@GTMBB) and on Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/inside-the-chart-georgia-tech-vs-louisville-021024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos