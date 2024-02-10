HP's new Specter x360 is already one of our favorite laptops of the year.The reason is as follows





Cesar Cadenas/ZDNETZDNET Key Points HP's 2024 Specter x360 has just about everything. From beautiful displays to room-filling speakers and a 9MP webcam. Powered by Intel Meteor Lake processors and next-generation graphics cards, it's the perfect laptop for work and entertainment. It has an interesting, angular design, but some may find the lack of ports and the docking station a pain.

I've wanted an iPad for years now. This is the best tablet for a variety of reasons, including its robust hardware and wide range of features. But after trying HP's 2024 Specter x360, I changed my mind. You don't need an iPad anymore.

The 2-in-1 laptop isn't quite as good as a tablet as a laptop, but it's better than any iPad model I've tried and can perform well in a variety of situations. Whether for entertainment or work.

My great time with the Specter x360 started the moment I opened the lid to reveal a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) OLED screen that is basically a feast for the eyes. Brilliant colors, deep blacks, and a high level of on-screen detail greeted me as if I was looking at the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED all over again. What if I told you that's not the best part of HP's latest laptop?

At the top is an impressive wide-angle 9MP webcam. This is the best webcam I've ever had the pleasure of using. The image quality is unparalleled and beats all his 5MP lenses and his 7MP lenses I've ever experienced. Thanks to the perfect OLED display, the video feed remains crystal clear with good color balance even in dark environments.

Supporting the webcam are several AI features that take advantage of the internal NPU (Neural Processing Unit). With Windows Studio effects, you can blur the background to maintain privacy, or toggle auto-frame to always stay in the center frame. In addition, microphone noise removal is also performed to prevent external sound leakage. This is a feature I greatly appreciate as I type this review in a busy cafe.

All in all, HP has created one of the best laptops for video conferencing.

Speaking of audio, the Specter x360 has great pipes. This machine is equipped with one IMAX-compatible tweeter and two woofers. Laptops tend to have a hard time outputting high-quality sound. Manufacturers often opt out of adding a woofer, resulting in poor sound quality. That's not the case with Spectre. The settings make music and movie audio sound powerful. The track has depth as the speakers can output good bass. Speakers have their own support functions. Most notable is DTS:X Ultra, which enables immersive audio. Combined with an OLED screen, HP's devices provide an entertainment experience that's second only to home theater.

Just as humans have to work, life is not all fun and games. Luckily, Specter includes Meteor Lake CPUs in each model. My review unit had an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H and 32GB of RAM. To see what the hardware is capable of, we ran the laptop through Cinebench R23, which gave it a score of 8,643 points. While it doesn't match the benchmark scores that HP claims, it beats most of Intel's other processors, except for high-end models like the Intel Core i9-9880H. But still, the difference is not that big.

The hardware may be great, but I don't recommend the Specter x360 for gaming. Its Intel Arc graphics are a direct upgrade to Iris Xe and should be able to handle video games better than before, but it still can't compete on the same level as GeForce graphics cards. High graphics settings will cause severe performance issues. Of course, that doesn't mean you can't play less graphics-intensive titles.

What's interesting about the Meteor Lake series is that Intel has made a concerted effort to optimize efficiency. It certainly shows in the battery. I performed my usual battery test of playing a YouTube live stream at 720p and 50% brightness until the laptop died. The Specter x360 lasted 10 hours straight, making it one of the longest-running laptops we've ever tested.

Finally, let's talk about design. Because I like what his HP has done with the laptop. However, I think some people may have problems with it. The Specter x360 has an interesting blocky aesthetic. Each key is almost a perfect square with two flat corners. It's not round. In the corner are two of his Specter's four ports, with a USB-C input on the right and a headphone jack on the left. The other two are another USB-C input and his USB-A port for flash drives. Yes, that's all.

HP's solution to this is to package two docking stations into the Specter, allowing users to expand the array of ports. The dock allows you to add not only an HDMI port but also a USB input. The good news is that the charger also works via a docking station. You don't have to worry about being forced to choose between connecting or continuing to use your laptop. You can also have both.

ZDNET purchase advice

It's early this year, and HP's 2024 Specter x360 is already on my list as one of my favorite laptops of the year. It ticks so many boxes for me: great display, bass speakers, solid performance, and even a great keyboard. As the size is larger than the previous model, the keycaps are also larger. The combination of the cap and the laptop's durable construction provides a comfortable typing experience.

The 2024 Specter x360 starts at $1,449.99 and is available in multiple configurations. The unit I reviewed is one of his high-end models with the aforementioned Intel Core i7 processor and 2TB of storage. The price is $1,878.99.

