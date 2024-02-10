ET NOW GBS 2024: Indian startups look to technology and global partnerships for next phase of growth





Although Indian startups face several challenges, technology The company remains optimistic about the expansion opportunities facilitated by its introduction and global cooperation. Emerging companies”

“About 1.5 million engineers graduate from universities every year in India. Still, I would say there is a war for talent,” said Rajeev Mahajan, chairman of Sec1.io. , emphasized the difficulty of finding qualified workers. Access to finance and the development of “green jobs” are also cited as key obstacles to growth.

However, technology is seen as a means for businesses to adapt and expand. Technology should not be considered as a cost center.Must be considered as a profit center

Others emphasized artificial intelligence for predictive analytics and building “digital twins” for architectural design. Although we are a traditional engineering company, we have a digital platform that constantly looks at improving efficiency through automation.

Leaders stressed the importance of cooperation. Government initiatives like Startup India have already benefited tens of thousands of early-stage ventures. But public-private partnerships, support from large companies with incubation centers, and cross-industry knowledge sharing are still needed.

Despite significant challenges, from finding qualified workers to financing, Indian startups are leveraging technology, fostering collaboration, and seizing opportunities to access global capital to fuel domestic growth. You can compete in the world while promoting. The opportunities are immense.

