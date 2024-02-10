Former Google employee reveals the toughest interview questions designed to test people





If there's one experience we all have in common, it's anxiety before a job interview.

No one likes waiting around with stomach churning and sweaty palms wondering what questions a potential employer will ask.

This is especially true if you are asked to answer your biggest weakness or what you would do in a high stress situation.

Job interviews are the absolute worst.

And as you can imagine, interviewing at a big company like Google can be quite stressful.

Former employees of the tech giant have come forward to reveal which interview questions bother candidates the most.

This question confused people. Credit: Cesc Maymo/Getty Images

A woman who claims to have previously worked as a chief human resources officer (aka head of human resources) at Google, Wix, and Rocket Money asked one of the most difficult questions an interviewer would probably ask when cross-examining a candidate. He shared a TikTok explaining it.

According to this social media user called @hrbitch online, this question can be the difference between the good and the great.

A former Google employee opens up about the company's job interview process. Credit: TikTok/@hrbitch

She explained: “There's a coffee shop in San Francisco. There's an infinite supply and demand. It has every coffee bean, coffee cup, and tea in the world, and a line of customers wraps around the city block.”

“A coffee shop is approximately 500 square feet. So how many cups of coffee can this coffee shop produce in a day?”

I don't know about you, but if someone said that to me in a job interview, my head would explode.

I can manage to say my name in such a situation.

Several TikTok users had their own theories about the correct answer and flooded the comments section with their opinions.

People shared their theories in the comments. Credit: @hrbitch/TikTok

One person said: “Zero. The names of the workers have not been mentioned.”

Another wrote: “It takes 30 seconds to pour a cup of coffee. That's 120 cups per hour. If you leave it open for 8 hours, that's 960 cups of coffee.” Masu.

A third added: “Demand always equals supply so it doesn't matter.”

Someone else chimed in: “The problem is that we're producing produce, not serving it. The fact that customers are going to be around the block is irrelevant. We don't even need a cup.”

And a fifth joked: “I don't know, Google it!”

To be fair, the final answer will at least be brand-based.

But I don't think that will get you a job.

Luckily for us mere mortals, a former Google employee revealed the answer in a follow-up video.

Did you solve?Credit: Getty Stock Images

She says, “There are no right or wrong answers. The interviewer is just trying to understand your thought process. That's why the interviewer gave vague answers to understand your decision-making skills.'' ” he said.

Google no longer uses brain teasers during interviews, according to the company's recruitment website.

The company explained as follows: “Our data shows that brain teaser questions do not predict a person's job performance, so we will no longer ask such questions. Instead, we will conduct job sample tests. , ask structured interview questions.”

“Ultimately, we want to assess your skills above all else and see if you are a good fit for this role (no brain teasers, you might enjoy it). ”

