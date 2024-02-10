Elon Musk's Neuralink moves legal headquarters to Nevada after Delaware judge invalidates salary agreement with Tesla





Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink is moving its legal corporate headquarters from Delaware to Nevada after a Delaware judge invalidated Musk's $55.8 billion compensation package as Tesla CEO. Moved to.

Neuralink, which has physical headquarters in Fremont, California, became a Nevada corporation on Thursday, according to state records. Delaware records also list the company's legal home in Nevada.

The move comes after Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Austin-based Tesla shareholders would be asked to consider moving the company's corporate registration to Texas. I was disappointed.

He wrote in one post that companies should never incorporate in Delaware after the court's ruling. He later added that if you want your shareholders to decide things for you, you might want to incorporate in Nevada or Texas.

Legal experts say most companies set up law offices in Delaware because the state's laws are business-friendly. Eric Gordon, a business law professor at the University of Michigan, said Delaware has built desirable incorporated businesses that are friendly to company management rather than shareholders.

On January 30, Delaware Chancellor Catherine St. Jude McCormick invalidated the pay structure Tesla set for Musk in 2018, ruling that the process was flawed and the prices unfair. I put it down. She said in her ruling that the package was by orders of magnitude the largest potential compensation opportunity ever observed on the open market.

McCormick's ruling removes Musk from the top of Forbes' list of billionaires.

Musk, a co-founder of privately held Neuralink, is listed as president in Nevada documents. Messages seeking comment were left with Neuralink and Tesla on Saturday.

Mr. McCormick determined that Tesla's board lacked independence from Mr. Musk. His lawyers said the package needed to be large to give Musk an incentive not to leave the case the judge shot down.

Swallowed by all the turnaround rhetoric, or perhaps dazzled by the allure of Musk's superstardom, the board never asked the $55.8 billion question: How will Tesla retain Musk and meet its goals? Was that plan really necessary? McCormick wrote.

Musk's fans argue that he is different from other CEOs and shouldn't be paid like other CEOs. He and Tesla are virtually inseparable, so keeping him as CEO is key to the company's growth. He built his company from an idea into the world's most valuable automaker, selling more electric cars last year than any other company. The company spends little on advertising because his star power is free publicity. And he forced the rest of the auto industry to accelerate plans for electric vehicles to match Tesla's phenomenal growth.

McCormick's decision comes five years after shareholders filed suit alleging that Musk and Tesla's directors breached their duties and that his pay package was the product of sham negotiations with directors who were not independent of him. Ta.

The defense countered that the pay plan was fairly negotiated by the compensation committee, whose members were independent and had high performance milestones.

Musk wrote in X last month that the first humans received implants from Neuralink. The billionaire did not reveal additional details about the patient.

