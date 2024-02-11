Google joins coalition for greater content transparency in the age of AI | Technology News





The Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) announced Friday that Google has joined its steering committee. C2PA is a global standards organization that promotes online transparency by authenticating digital content.

Google's participation in the coalition could increase the adoption of Content Credentials, a C2PA technical standard for tamper-proof metadata that can be attached to digital content. This metadata describes how the content was created or modified. Other steering committee members of the coalition include Adobe, BBC, Intel, Microsoft, Publicis Groupe, Sony, and Truepic.

Google is expected to participate in the further development of this technical standard. The company is also actively exploring ways to incorporate content credentials into its products and services.

At Google, a key part of our responsible approach to AI includes collaborating with others in the industry to increase transparency around digital content. That's why we're excited to join the committee and incorporate the latest version of the C2PA standard. This builds on our work in this area, including Google DeepMinds SynthID, Search for this image, and YouTube labels that indicate content that has been altered or synthesized to give people important context. It allows them to make more informed decisions, said Laurie Richardson, vice president of trust. In a press statement about Google's safety.

Google also owns YouTube, and the company's participation in this coalition will help improve content credentials and how they can be used to understand content and increase trust in the entire digital ecosystem. , it could also help raise broader awareness.

It's more important than ever to take a transparent approach to digital content to help people make decisions. The C2PA standard was definitely at the forefront of this effort, and we were excited to see its growth and adoption. Google membership is an important validation for the C2PA approach. “We encourage others to join us in expanding the use of content credentials and contributing to building a more secure and transparent digital ecosystem,” said C2PA Chair Andrew Jenks. I encourage it,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/google-c2pa-content-transparency-9154364/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos