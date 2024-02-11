IVA: The biggest investment in this Kerala deep tech startup is experience





Amidst the youthfulness of Kerala's vibrant startup ecosystem, the company, led by a group of experienced professionals, has found a strong foothold and left a strong footprint in the deep tech industry with all its challenges. There is.

International Virtual Assistance Pvt Ltd (IVA), founded under the Kerala State Startup Mission and headquartered at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, recently won the 4th Global Artificial Intelligence Summit and Awards (GAISA) 2024. Won the title of “Best Research Company in the AI ​​Field”. .

With this, IVA became the only company from Kerala to win global awards in all four editions of GAISA, jointly sponsored by All India Robotics and Automation Council (AICRA), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Director General of Civil Aviation. and the Joint Center for War Studies.

The company started operations in 2019 with an innovative human health monitoring system and won an idea grant from the Kerala government. The company then expanded into the aerospace and defense sector with AI research and development focused on digitizing the hot field.

IVA maintains strategic academic partnerships with India's premier institutions such as IITs and NITs to ensure an edge in cutting-edge technology. In 2021, we launched our flagship product DataCivet at the Gitex Supernova Challenge in Dubai. IVA was the only AI-based company in India to be shortlisted. DataCivet was initially a data management platform and later expanded into a digital twin platform. The company's chairman, SP Suresh Kumar, told Onmanorama that it is currently being used by research and development institutes in the defense sector to develop condition monitoring solutions for aircraft engines. After retiring from DRDO's Gas Turbine Research Laboratory, he joined IVA as Deputy Director.

Aji Soman, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, is the founder and chief operating officer of IVA. He has his 25 years of experience in entrepreneurship and business management. Dr. Roy George, professor and professor of cyber-physical systems at Atlanta University, is IVA's director and chief scientist.

IVA's defense and security research and development work addresses challenges in aerospace and similar industries by developing cost-effective and resource-efficient digital twins.

A digital twin is a virtual model of a physical object, system, or process created by integrating data from various sources, such as sensors, throughout the product life cycle. This enables the development of real-time health and usage monitoring systems that prevent unplanned downtime in production environments.

IVA's product, DataCivet, aims to address the lack of such solutions in India by providing an indigenously developed digital twin infrastructure that facilitates human resource-efficient digital twin development. The purpose is It is cost-effective and customizable to suit your specific needs. All data is stored and processed in India and complies with Indian regulations, Suresh Kumar said.

Through AI-enabled agriculture in collaboration with the Kerala Agricultural University, IVA is also promoting sustainable agriculture by ensuring efficient resource supply to plants in agricultural environments. IVA has also diversified its technological reach into the industrial security ecosystem with an advanced video analytics platform with features such as accident detection and accident black spot prediction, which has enabled the company to Won the title of runner-up in the Police Open Innovation Challenge. AGNIi mission. Additionally, IVA was also featured for its exemplary use of AI technology to revolutionize Kashmiri carpet weaving, with a mission to preserve India's cultural heritage.

The company has a team of 27 members. Aiming for comprehensive industrial digitalization that meets Industry 4.0/5.0 standards, it is poised to expand to other key sectors. Over the next year, the company plans to diversify and expand its research and development efforts within key key industries such as aerospace, oil and gas, healthcare, maritime and defense in global markets. The company has not yet considered outside investment.

(Startup Saturday is an Onmanoramas weekend series featuring promising startups from Kerala. Read previous stories here)

