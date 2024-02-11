Transparent OLED TV unveiled at Consumer Electronics Show





It has the ability to convert from an opaque screen to a transparent screen, and that is done with a contrast film that is on set. ”

SAN DIEGO It's been a long time since televisions were first made available to consumers in the 1930s, and televisions have evolved and made great strides over the decades. So what does the future hold for television technology?

David Park, director of home entertainment customer value realization at LG, said it's amazing how quickly technology has advanced and improved over the years.

Over the years, we've seen screens get bigger and thinner, and image quality continues to improve exponentially. From high resolution to 4K and now 8K, the world of television has come a long way, changing the role of the television in the home environment and the way we interact with it.

The television itself is not only a form of entertainment, but also a beautiful piece of technology in your home, says technology expert Burton Kelso. Technology manufacturers now no longer want computers and televisions to look like just another piece of hardware in the home. They want these devices to become part of their environment.

The highlight of this January's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas was the unveiling of innovative concepts for the TV viewing experience.

The first comment is always, “Oh my gosh, I was really surprised,” said Park, who was at the trade show for a demonstration of LG's latest consumer model, the Signature OLED T transparent TV. .

How does a transparent OLED TV work?

There is the ability to change from an opaque screen to a transparent screen, which Park said can be accomplished with a contrast film on set. So behind the actual TV screen is a second layer, a black film that rotates up and down, and when that film is down, the TV goes into transparent mode.

OLED T incorporates certain features that make Transparent Mode stand out.

We have some artwork in there that is really cool and really transforms television into a kind of show piece, a statement piece, rather than just television, Park said.

According to Park, the new OLED T model will be available to consumers later this year, at which time we will have more information on pricing.

From the old big TVs we used to watch on to the new, sleeker, more realistic-looking TVs, there's no end in sight to where TV technology will take us.

People want immersive experiences, and we can see that now with Meta and Apple's VR headsets. So maybe with SMART, you can transfer from device to device and follow your favorite programming, making it a little more interactive. Yes, it's technical, but it's also part of the human experience, Kelso said.

Related video: Consumer Electronics Show 2022 preview from tech experts

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbs8.com/article/tech/future-tv-technology-change-tv-viewing-experience/509-d3fc9824-b739-4ee5-bf09-abb44c5cd2fa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos