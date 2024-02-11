How to add flight and hotel reservation details to Google Calendar





Quick Links Automatically add flight and hotel reservation details to Google Calendar Manually add flight and hotel reservation details to Google Calendar Key points for Gmail[スマート機能とカスタマイズ]to automatically add flight and hotel reservations to your Google Calendar. Google Calendar[マイ カレンダーに Gmail によって自動的に作成されたイベントを表示する]setting. Google scans your confirmation email, extracts relevant information such as date, time, location, and confirmation number, and creates an event in your calendar. If you didn't receive a confirmation email or booked using a different email account, you can manually create a calendar event by entering the details yourself.

Planning a trip is a huge pain. I constantly go back and forth between airline sites and emails to track departure times, connection times, and gates, as well as hotel reservation details like check-in and check-out. Trying to discuss everything can be overwhelming.

But there's an easier way to organize everything. Add your entire flight itinerary or hotel reservation to Google Calendar.

Automatically add flight and hotel reservation details to Google Calendar

Gmail automatically adds events to your Google Calendar based on emails you receive.However, Gmail[スマート機能とカスタマイズ]You need to make sure the setting is turned on. Here's how:

Launch Gmail in your web browser and click the gear icon in the top-right corner of the page to open the Quick Settings menu.drop-down menu[すべての設定を表示]Click to see a page with multiple tabs.

By default,[全般]A tab will appear. If not,[全般]Click[スマート機能とパーソナライゼーション]Scroll down to Under this, you'll also find “Smart features and personalization for other Google products.” Check the boxes next to these options to enable them.

After making your selection, scroll to the bottom of the page and click[変更を保存]Click.

If you're using the Gmail app, tap the three horizontal lines.

Scroll down and tap Settings.

Tap the Gmail account whose settings you want to change (assuming you have multiple logins).

Scroll down and find “Smart features and personalization” and “Smart features and personalization for other Google products.” Check the boxes next to these options to enable them.

After you complete these steps, in Google Calendar[Gmail によって自動的に作成されたイベントをマイカレンダーに表示する]Settings must be enabled. Here's how:

Open Google Calendar, click the gear icon in the top right corner, and from the drop-down menu select[設定]Click.

[全般]in tab[Gmail からのイベント]Find and click[Gmail によって自動的に作成されたイベントをカレンダーに表示する]Check the box.

If you're using the Google Calendar app, tap the three horizontal lines.

Scroll down and tap Settings.

Next, tap “Events from Gmail.”

Turn on the “Show events from Gmail” toggle in the window.

Now, whenever you receive a confirmation email from an airline or hotel, Google will automatically scan the email and extract relevant information such as date, time, location, and confirmation number.at the bottom of the event card.[確認を表示]You can also access your original confirmation email by clicking the link.

If you want to change the event's name, color, or notification settings, click the pencil icon at the top of the event card. If you want to delete an event from your Google Calendar, click the trash can icon next to it. In the mobile app, tap the three vertical dots next to the pencil icon, then tap[削除]Choose.

Deleting an event will not cancel your reservation. In this case you will need to contact the airline or hotel.

Manually add flight and hotel booking details to Google Calendar

You may have booked your trip using a different email account or received confirmation details by post. If so, you can manually create calendar events for your travel plans and enter the information yourself.

To do this, click the + button in the top left corner of Google Calendar. In the mobile app, there is a + button in the bottom right corner of the screen. Click or tap Event to open a new event card.

Next, enter your flight or hotel booking details. Start by giving your event a title, such as “Flight to Maldives” or “Hotel Booking in Dubai.” Then set the start date and end time to match the departure and arrival times of your flight or the check-in and check-out times of your hotel reservation.

[場所]Enter the flight's airport or hotel address in the field. This is useful if you need directions later.[説明]Fields allow you to add additional details about your reservation, such as flight number, hotel room number, or any other information you need to have on hand. Once you have entered all the required details,[保存]Click the button to add the event to your Google Calendar.

No more frantically searching for your reservation confirmation email when checking out of a hotel or boarding a flight. Everything is stored in Google Calendar, and you can even share your Google Calendar with the people you're traveling with.

