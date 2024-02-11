



Channel Sales Executive – Google Cloud – West Region

Deloitte is currently seeking an experienced channel sales executive and cloud enthusiast to join Deloitte's growing sales team in support of the Google Cloud Alliance.

This role will focus on the Western region.

Channel Sales Executives (CSEs) are a dynamic, co-evolving community of partner-facing individuals who work to create and capture value from our most strategic alliance partners. As the connective tissue between Deloitte's sales, alliances, offering portfolio, and industry leaders, we leverage our entrepreneurial spirit to drive new business opportunities, nurture our relationship with Google, and develop innovative go-to-market sales programs. , growing Deloitte's business within the region. .

As one of Google's largest partners, Deloitte is proud to work with Google Cloud to help our clients transform and build their businesses. Google offers enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage cutting-edge technology to help businesses operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs.

The Channel Sales Executive will be the primary point of contact for Google Partners and global client sales field teams. You are responsible for:

Developing and managing alliance relationships across geographies/industries, including mapping relevant Deloitte and Google roles, ensuring regular cadence and communication, aligning business goals and objectives, and ensuring all parties are accountable for shared metrics. Develop and execute relationship management. Relationships with Deloitte account teams and key stakeholders in the Deloitte Google Alliance. Leverage Deloitte and Google excellence by attending key industry/regional events to build relationships and develop new business opportunities. Business Development and Sales Execution: Serve as a Google Ambassador by supporting the overall vendor strategy and providing valuable vendor expertise to assist in your pursuits. Deliver organic and differentiated development Address market activity across geographies/industries within the growing field of cloud engineering and alliances Lead preparation of formal sales meetings and account planning sessions between Google and Deloitte account teams Pursue Presentations and SOWs to develop pursuit packages to help leaders and cloud sales executives prepare RFI/P responses, proposals, and verbals. Identify and coordinate appropriate Google partner resources and programs to pursue, manage, and capture opportunities. Leverage established sales best practices to ensure proper pipeline management. Go-to-market support: Work with go-to-market and alliance leadership to identify, build, and execute go-to-market programs and sales sprints for key platform solutions. Increasing awareness By linking the sales, alliance and marketing functions of both organizations, we aim to revitalize the market around key platform solutions. Support Google leadership in developing account and practice plans during the annual planning process. Conduct internal vendor advocacy and promotion. Act as a trusted advisor to Google on opportunities identified through mature sales efforts. Increase awareness and understanding of Google's services, partner programs, Deloitte's practice capabilities, and significant joint successes.

team

Our cloud engineering team provides cloud strategy, operating model transformation, cloud development, cloud integration and APIs, cloud migration, cloud infrastructure and engineering, and cloud managed services. We help our clients recognize the transformational capabilities of the cloud as an opportunity for business enablement and competitive advantage.

Cloud Engineering helps clients improve agility and resiliency and identifies opportunities to reduce IT operational spending through automation by enabling the cloud. We leverage vendor solutions and Deloitte-developed software products, tools, and accelerators to accelerate our clients toward a technology-driven future.

This position will close on May 1, 2024.

Qualifications include:

We are looking for a strong sales/alliance professional with a strong cloud background, familiarity with solution-based approaches to sales, and experience managing complex sales processes.

Required

5+ years of experience in the IT/Cloud market with emphasis on significant business development and client relationship experience Up to 40% travel on average based on job description, clients served and industry/sector Possible

preferable

Deep understanding of Google Cloud technology and ecosystem, and a demonstrated understanding of modern approaches to cloud infrastructure, software development, and legacy systems. Metrics such as usage and cost, application performance, and business-specific analytics. Understanding the performance of cloud environments, including implementing cost management strategies, as well as understanding the capabilities of cloud architectures and the value drivers of cloud adoption Training with Google, including certifications and relationships with Google and Google ecosystem partners Extensive experience Expert-level understanding of cloud marketplaces, and strong command of cloud market messaging and presence Oriented professional services firm Experience in servicing and selling to enterprise clients within the Fortune 500 Partners in a team environment Experience working with staff on large scale, complex initiatives and demonstrating leadership at all stages of the capture lifecycle Extensive experience uniquely building and securing relationships with key decision makers, buyers, influencers, etc. , from executive management to field level. Ability to maintain strong relationships with other system integrators, OEMs, ISVs, VARs, PaaS/SaaS providers, CSPs and other channel partners.Understand how these solutions can be combined with specialized services and applied to your market space Manage internal sales activities to ensure a consistent approach to the market across regions and industry groups

The pay range for this role takes into account a wide range of factors that are considered when determining remuneration. experience and training. Licenses and Certifications. Other business and organizational needs. Disclosed range estimates are not adjusted for applicable geographic differences related to where the location may be filled. At Deloitte, individuals are not typically employed at or near the highest level for their role, and compensation decisions depend on the facts and circumstances of each case. A reasonable estimate of the current range is $98,000 to $200,000.

You may also be eligible to participate in any annual incentive program, subject to the rules governing the program. The award, if any, is determined by a variety of factors including, but not limited to, individual and organizational performance.

