Weekly news: Google rebrands Bard, Gemini arrives in Canada, more





This is Android Central's News Weekly, your go-to source for concise summaries of the week's most important tech stories. Here, we delve into the top headlines offering the latest developments and innovations contributing to the digital landscape.

This week: Google rebrands Bard to Gemini, Gemini is headed to Canada, a pilot program to detect financial fraud apps, a surprising feature in a new Android beta update, and a sneak peek at an alleged Pixel Let's talk about. Fold 2.

Google abolishes “Bard”

(Image source: Google)

Google decided this week to milk the Gemini Era concept by letting go of Bard and rebranding its AI chatbot as Gemini. When you access Google's chatbot from the web or the new mobile app, you'll see the new Gemini branding with the same UI underneath. Google wants its AI capabilities to cover everything under one umbrella: Gemini.

The new mobile app will allow users to do many of the things they can already do with Google Assistant, potentially hinting at a move away from Google Assistant.

“For the past year, Bard has been the best way for people to experience and collaborate with our AI models first-hand,” said Sissie Hsiao, vice president of Gemini experiences and Assistant at Google. “Gemini represents our most capable model family. Therefore, to reflect the advanced technology at its core, we will refer to Bird simply as Gemini from now on.”

In addition to Gemini, the company is also launching Gemini Advanced, available in Ultra 1.0, as part of the new $20/month Google One AI Premium subscription starting today.

Google introduces “eh” to AI

(Image source: Google)

Pun intended! After what seemed like 100 years, Google has finally expanded its AI chatbot Gemini to Canada. Starting February 8th, Gemini will be available in English and Quebec French, as well as his other 40 languages ​​around the world, through her website. “We know Canadians have been looking forward to this moment, and we can say that we have worked hard as a team to make this moment a reality on a personal level,” Gemini Experience said in a statement. manager Jules Walker said. .

We don't know why it took Google so long to bring Gemini (formerly Bard) to Canada, but some speculation suggests that it was a result of the Online News Act (Measure C) that brought the company and Canada into This may be due to deteriorating relations with the government. -18).

Walker said that in addition to consulting with a variety of sector experts, policymakers and regulators, addressing issues surrounding Bill C-18 paved the way for Google to launch Gemini in Canada. Ta.

People in the US can try out the Gemini app, but Canadians will have to wait a little longer.

New program protects Android users from phishing

(Image credit: Jay Bongolto / Android Central)

Recently, there have been a number of phishing scams that exploit users by stealthily stealing their data through email links or SMS asking them to pay for a specific website or app.

Earlier this week, Google introduced a pilot program to combat financial fraud by preventing app sideloading in an effort to address financial fraud issues affecting Android users. This security feature will be gradually rolled out to his Android users in Singapore over the coming weeks, and if all goes well, we can expect it to be rolled out more widely thereafter.

Google is working with Singapore's Cybersecurity Authority to create an extra layer of protection from permission-requesting Android apps, which are often exploited in phishing attacks. It is responsible for checking four key permissions in real time, including reading and receiving SMS messages, accessibility services, and notification listening services. This security upgrade is provided as part of Google Play Protect.

Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 with amazing AI tricks

(Image credit: Android Central)

The new Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 (build AP21.240119.009) was rolled out to eligible devices on Wednesday, February 7th. With this update, beta testers can now check out the recently released Circle to Search feature for new Google Pixel 8 users. Feature update.

This search from circle feature is still exclusive to the Pixel 8 series. However, with the latest QPR release, all devices eligible for the beta program will be available for testing. If you own a Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, or Pixel Tablet, you're in for a surprise.

This update is expected to be rolled out within the next few days.However, if you want to test it out now, you can join the Android Beta program and go to your Pixel's settings.[システム]Proceed to[システム アップデート]Tap to install.

Pixel Fold 2 leak makes the device look worse

(Image credit: Android Authority)

This week we also discovered what is likely the first major Pixel Fold 2 leak. Android Authority has allegedly obtained photos of the Pixel Fold 2 that show changes to the back panel. In the image, I noticed that the device's camera shelf shows a square instead of a horizontal bar. The Fold 2's cameras are stacked in two rows in the shape of a small pill, with an LED flash on the top right. Reportedly, on this island he may have four sensors installed: a primary wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a periscope telephoto lens, and an “unknown” fourth sensor. It has been speculated that this fourth sensor of his could be the temperature sensor found on the Pixel 8 Pro.

An anonymous source told Android Authority that the device's “cover screen is narrow” and the internal display has a “closer to square aspect ratio.”

Continuing internally, sources say that the Pixel Fold 2 prototype unit has a “display cutout” for the camera in the top right corner of the display. There was no detailed explanation of what it would look like.

There's also speculation that Google might abandon Tensor G3 for the Fold 2 in favor of a new shipset. However, only time will tell if these rumors are true.

These are some of this week's biggest news. Meanwhile, here are some other stories worth noting.

