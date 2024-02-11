Video game streaming battle erupts





In a spacious Los Angeles office overlooking the Hollywood sign, Netflix executives are planning the next phase of their streaming strategy. The company is a leader in digital streaming of video, with 230 million subscribers paying for access to a huge online library of movies and TV shows. But now Netflix is ​​looking into something else: streaming video games.

File Photo: The Netflix logo is displayed on one of the Hollywood buildings in Los Angeles, California, USA on July 12, 2023. Reuters/Mike Blake/File photo (Reuters)

The past 15 years have seen significant changes in digital media distribution in the music and television industries. In 2008, Spotify began offering online access to its music catalog for $10 per month. Apple and Amazon also offered similar services. Currently, streaming generates two-thirds of the recorded music industry's revenue. Netflix has since taken similar steps with movies. Most Hollywood studios now have their own streaming platforms and sell shows directly to consumers. Streaming accounts for more than a quarter of TV viewing in the United States.

Many are wondering whether streaming has the potential to disrupt another media industry. Like records and DVDs, video games used to come in boxes. Thanks to technology, you can now stream it Spotify style over the internet. Companies are also experimenting with subscription access to game libraries rather than selling games as one-time purchases. The UK's antitrust regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, says two innovations – streaming and subscriptions – could transform the gaming industry's competitive landscape.

Streaming-only services account for less than 1% of gaming spending, according to research firm Ampere Analysis. But some are betting on it. Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service allows users to stream games to a variety of devices, from mobile phones to smart TVs. Sonys PlayStation Plus Premium offers streaming to consoles and PC. Nvidia has a game streaming platform called GeForce Now. Amazon has one called Luna, but it's only available in the US. Netflix, which started offering mobile games just over a year ago, said it is seriously considering launching a streaming service.

Streaming games may be more valuable than streaming music or TV. The most demanding so-called AAA games require users to invest in expensive and bulky hardware such as high-end PCs and consoles. Streaming allows you to play the latest games on any internet-connected device by relaying the video and audio to your screen while the games are processed at a remote data center. Users can start the game on their TV and later play the game on their mobile phone or laptop. Removing specialized hardware opens up a larger market. Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft's gaming division, said the potential audience is not just the 200 million console-owning households, but the more than 3 billion people who play games on every device. Looking. In some markets, nearly a third of Xbox customers play exclusively through streaming. We're definitely seeing more customers for whom streaming is their only platform.

But streaming is a tough business. Google ended its Stadia game streaming service in January after just three years. One of the obstacles is technical. Due to the interactivity of games, they are not as forgiving when it comes to latency and internet speed as video or music. Stadia worked well, but it wasn't the console replacement some were hoping for. [Google] “It’s going to be great from day one,” he said. But that's not true, and I think it turned consumers off as a result, says Strauss Zelnick, head of Take-Two Interactive, which provided some of the games on the platform. Spencer says nothing beats the reliability of a console. He expects Microsoft to continue making Xbox for years.

Many platforms are looking to subscriptions for game sales

Even if streaming isn't the primary method of game distribution, it can be important. Customers may accept imperfect performance if streaming is their backup when they're on the go, such as letting their kids play games on their grandparents' TV. This technology is often used to sample games that take hours to download but seconds to start streaming. Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony's games division, said a significant percentage of people stream games to try them out before downloading them. Streaming's real potential may lie in games that are more forgiving of the technology's limitations. Netflix says it's not trying to replace consoles, but it does have casual and intermediate games in mind that aren't too dependent on lag.

Buy one, get more free

Many platforms rely on subscriptions to sell their games. Most gamers either purchase titles individually or play free titles that earn revenue from ads and in-game purchases of power-ups. However, paying a monthly fee to download an entire library of games is slowly becoming more common. According to Ampere Analysis, subscriptions account for approximately 7% of consumer spending on games. Microsoft has lagged behind Sony and Nintendo in console sales, but it built an early lead. Ampere said the company's Game Pass, which has about 25 million members, accounted for 57% of the game library subscription market last year. Sony's PlayStation Plus and Apple's Arcade are trying something similar. Some game developers, such as Electronic Arts and Ubisoft, offer subscriptions back to his catalog.

Shuji Utsumi, co-chief operating officer of Japanese giant Sega, says games are less ripe for subscriptions than other media because of their intensive consumption. Utsumi, who was at Warner Music Japan when music moved to subscription, says it only takes him two to three minutes to listen to a song, but it takes a long time to play a game. He can't play 30 games at the same time, but if it's music he can listen to 30 games. [songs] simply. Zelnick, who was president of 20th Century Fox movie studios before Take-Two, said he watches 100 TV shows a month at home, but may only play two or three digital games. If so, does it really make sense to pay for access to hundreds of titles?

Similar to music and TV, gaming subscriptions also increase people's consumption. Game Pass subscribers are spending more time, playing more games, and trying out games from creators they've probably never heard of, Spencer said. He gave the example of Hi-Fi Rush, a light-hearted game from a developer best known for horror titles that recently hit Game Pass. Media investor Matthew Ball argues that subscriptions allow gamers to do the equivalent of channel surfing on TV. He says frictionless discovery is under-recognized as part of the reason television has become a major medium. Cable TV consumers have always complained that they're paying for channels they don't want to watch, but their consumption is increasing anyway.

As with Hollywood, subscriptions come with trade-offs. Movie studios are torn between giving blockbusters exclusive theatrical slots or making them available for streaming from day one, pleasing subscribers while cannibalizing box office revenue. Similarly, game developers face the dilemma of when to add games to their subscription library. Sony has delayed bringing games like last year's God of War Ragnark to its PlayStation Plus service until it has a $70 buyout. For us, the date-and-date approach doesn't work for large AAA games developed by PlayStation Studios, Ryan says.

Microsoft, which is pushing Game Pass, is taking the opposite approach, releasing most games to subscribers right away. Starfield is a highly talked-about title set to launch later this year and will be available on Game Pass from day one. The question is whether there will be enough subscriber growth to offset the amount that could be expected from direct sales of these games alone, said Nick Lytle, a former Spotify media consultant. If Microsoft acquires Activision Blizzard, it promises to make Activision's best-selling Call of Duty series free to Game Pass subscribers. This is similar to Disney releasing new Star Wars movies directly to Disney+. I think we're starting to see some pressure on that model as Microsoft makes more new titles available, Lightle says. Hollywood studios such as Warner Bros. have returned to theatrical releases because cannibalization of box office revenue has proven too costly.

The most difficult task for subscription services is getting third-party developers to add the latest games to their libraries. Google, which has given up on making its own games, has struggled to keep enough Stadia inventory. Some developers see subscriptions as a good way to expose themselves to a wider audience. Sega's Utsumi says the subscription library is good for reaching families and occasional hobby gamers, so he's putting Sonic Racing on Apple Arcade as Sega also pushes ahead with Sonic movies and other spin-offs. He said this would allow the famous hedgehog to be seen in front of more people.

The biggest games tend to make more money by maintaining exclusive retail releases for long periods of time. With an order of magnitude fewer subscribers than Netflix, subscription services typically can't afford to buy us out of our window, Zelnick said. We see subscriptions primarily working for older titles at the end of the value chain. Some small developers are reluctant to sell because their venture capital backers want to keep the unlimited revenue that comes with the number of units sold, rather than an upfront payment. Many of the big games, like Fortnite, already have their own direct-to-consumer subscriptions.

Subscriptions may increase. Microsoft's Game Pass should get a big boost from Activision Blizzard, and its trove of popular titles should make the bundle even more attractive (perhaps too attractive for the US, UK, and European Union, which are scrutinizing the deal). regulators have stated). As consumers manage their inflation-eroded budgets more carefully, subscriptions may become even more attractive. Giving him access to hundreds of games for a year for the price of two new games seems like a good deal. However, the game's intensive consumption pattern and difficulty in obtaining third-party content will limit the game's appeal. Unlike music and television, streaming and subscriptions seem more likely to complement existing delivery formats rather than replace them.

2023, The Economist Newspaper. All rights reserved. Published under license by The Economist. Original content available at www.economist.com.

