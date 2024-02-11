Scalable photoelectrochemical system for green hydrogen production





(a) Conceptual design of NiFeOOH/Ni/FAPbI3 photoanode-based water splitting cell. (b) All-PSK-based encapsulated PEC reactor made of repeating minimodules (enlarged view). Credit: Nature Energy (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41560-023-01438-x

If realized using solar energy or other renewable energies, water splitting could be a promising method for producing hydrogen (H2) sustainably on a large scale. However, most of the photoelectrochemical water splitting systems proposed so far have been found to be inefficient, unstable, or difficult to implement on a large scale.

Researchers at the Ulsan Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) recently began developing a scalable and efficient photoelectrochemical (PEC) system to produce green hydrogen. Their proposed system, reviewed in Nature Energy, is based on an innovative formamidinium lead triiodide (FAPbI3) perovskite-based photoanode encapsulated with a Ni foil/NiFeOOH electrocatalyst.

“Our group has thoroughly studied the challenges associated with practical solar hydrogen production,” Jae Sung Lee, professor of energy and chemical engineering at UNIST and co-author of the paper, told Tech Xplore. Told. “As summarized in our latest review paper, developing a viable practical PEC system requires a solar-to-hydrogen (STH) efficiency of at least 10%; The first criterion is to select efficient materials.”

So far, most attempts to realize photoelectrochemical hydrogen production have used intrinsically stable metal oxides as photoelectrode materials in PEC cells. However, the efficiency of these systems is far below that required for practical use.

For this reason, some researchers are investigating the potential of photoelectrodes based on photovoltaic (PV) grade materials such as silicon, perovskites, chalcogenides, and III-V materials. Although these materials are known for their remarkable efficiency, they can be expensive and unstable, especially when placed in water, as is the case when introduced into a PEC water splitting cell.

“Unlike other PV-grade materials, metal halide perovskite (MHP) has unique properties of high efficiency yet low cost, making it an attractive alternative photoelectrode material if stability issues are properly addressed. “It could be,” Lee said. “MHP materials have excellent optoelectronic properties and a tunable bandgap, and can provide the photocurrent and photovoltage needed to split water and produce oxygen and hydrogen within a single PEC cell. is required.”

To devise an effective photoelectrode based on MHP, researchers first had to address a key challenge: maintaining stability under humid conditions and ultraviolet light. To achieve this, they attempted to stabilize them by using metal encapsulation or metal protection techniques and employing the UV-stable FAPbI3 perovskite.

“Another challenge in practical application is scalability, in other words maintaining high efficiency of laboratory cells (less than 1 square centimeter) in actual large-scale implementations (1 square meter),” Lee said. “In our research, we selected the most advanced MHP material (FAPbI3) in terms of efficiency and stability and encapsulated it with a thick nickel foil (30 mm) deposited with NiFeOOH catalyst to protect the MHP in water and It promoted the oxygen evolution reaction for decomposition.”

The researchers first created a small-scale version of their proposed system based on photoelectrodes less than 1 cm2 in size. In initial testing, this laboratory-scale system achieved a STH efficiency of 9.89% and long-term stability.

“We then used a module-based design to scale up this small-area device into a practical large-area PEC system,” said Lee. “To do this, he selected a 7.68 cm2 device as a basic mini-module and repeated it horizontally and vertically to produce a larger device.”

Remarkably, Lee and his colleagues found that scaling up the system resulted in minimal loss of efficiency. Furthermore, the upscaled system maintains long-term stability, suggesting that its design is highly scalable.

“Our all-perovskite PEC system consists of a FAPbI3 photoanode, which is an MHP thin film protected using a nickel metal foil as the encapsulating layer and NiFeOOH as the catalyst layer above it,” said Lee. .

“We optimized this photoanode using different metal foils and studied the catalyst-electrolyte interaction in detail. 2 V) was connected in parallel with another MHP thin film as a PV in a single reactor to generate O2 and H2 gases.In a large-scale system, both components (light anode and PV) into a single PEC device, and the modular design simplifies the overall system.”

The researchers' mini-module essentially consists of photoelectrodes and PV unit cells arranged in a 4 x 4 array. The company's system integrates multiple components into a single PEC device, eliminating the need for additional PV components.

This unique design reduces system complexity and manufacturing costs. Lee and his colleagues demonstrated that the system can maintain good performance even when deployed at scale, which could facilitate future real-world deployments.

“The short-term demonstration of our scalable system will lead to the practical application of PEC technology for green hydrogen production in outdoor conditions,” added Lee. “We also plan to further improve the efficiency and stability of the PEC system by integrating photoelectrodes and selecting more efficient and durable catalysts. [forward to] This is an opportunity to demonstrate a pilot-scale solar power system under natural sunlight using our technology. ”

Further information: Dharmesh Hansora et al, An all-perovskite-based unassisted photoelectrochemical water splitting system for efficient, stable and scalable solar hydrogen production, Nature Energy (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41560-023-01438-x

