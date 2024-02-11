Introducing Imperial's MBA Class of 2024





Affiliated with one of the world's top 10 universities, it has a reputation for combining innovative thinking with the latest technology to develop solutions to real-world problems, benefiting business and improving society. Where is Global Business School?

Imperial College Business School is a place that inspires great talent. As part of Imperial College London, a world leader in science and technology, this business school focuses on the big questions that help ensure a healthy, smart, sustainable and resilient world. . Our innovative and carefully selected MBA and professional master's programs incorporate cutting-edge research in digital transformation, entrepreneurship and innovation, financial and organizational resilience, healthcare management and policy, sustainability and climate change. Masu.

Students will start the academic year with an unforgettable winter party at the nearby Museum of Natural Sciences, attend lectures hosted by holograms, graph data in a 360-degree observatory, and walk across the stage at the Royal Albert Hall upon graduation. can do.

Standing out in perhaps the world's busiest MBA market is no easy feat. And Imperial College Business School continues to attract the brightest students from around the world to London for our one-year full-time MBA programme.

how? Through a combination of academic excellence and imagination, we encourage students to test themselves and push the limits of what is possible, with a strong foothold in the realities of the industry, and a desire to explore the unknown possibilities of new technologies. Masu.

location location location

South Kensington's location is perfect, surrounded by London's museum district and within walking distance of Kensington Gardens and Hyde Park. For students like Tire Oloriade, who came from Nigeria to pursue an MBA, the lure of the London lifestyle proved impossible to resist. Since the beginning of his MBA program, he has taken full advantage of everything the British capital has to offer. He especially likes sightseeing, visiting parks, traveling with scenery, playing soccer games, and eating out at one of the many restaurants, he says.

Teresa Gomez, a classmate who joined the group from India, agrees. London's cosmopolitan atmosphere makes me feel surrounded by a melting pot of different cultures and a place that warmly welcomes people from all over the world. This aspect makes the MBA academically and culturally rich, she shares. Tire and Teresa aren't the only ones who love London. According to her QS Best Student Cities Rankings for 2023, London is the top choice for students.

Imperial College Business School takes full advantage of its location and heritage, weaving cultural and historical elements into its MBA curriculum to deliver a bespoke and enriching experience. Although the first term is not yet over, we have already started the term at the Science Museum, went to the Victoria and Albert Museum as part of our leadership module, and went on our first class hike to the Seven Sisters Cliffs in Sussex. The research group won tickets to the Royal He Albert His Hall as part of an analysis competition, Akanksha said. Jaiwal shared that London is a city where the saying “work hard, play hard” applies, and that Not only is it possible, but it offers endless opportunities.

Having a competition right around the corner also provides a valuable learning opportunity. The proximity to these institutions allows for frequent interaction and networking opportunities with students from other schools, says Eva Look. Eva Look took advantage of the school's willingness to encourage students to network outside the classroom and even off campus. For example, we recently had a networking session with the LBS MBA group, which allowed us to build connections right from the start of our MBA journey, she says.

Other business students certainly have a lot to learn from Imperial University's 2024 graduates. Since its founding, the school has deliberately built a strong identity for itself by providing education and training for service to industry, and as a result has become a leader not only in the UK but around the world. Renowned for blending STEM skillsets with a robust business education, Imperial College Business School has created an inherently forward-looking educational program. As a result, students entering Imperials MBA classes tend to break the typical mold of what business school students should be and what they can achieve.

For international female engineers considering a career in consulting, earning an MBA in London is a unique path, says Raina Aramiri. She said her move from Washington, D.C. to the British capital not only gave her a path to a top-notch education. Not only did she find Imperial a great environment for her career transition. The city's diversity, global business connections, and access to prestigious consulting firms create rich networking opportunities and enable a smooth transition into the consulting industry. Additionally, the comprehensive MBA curriculum allows engineers to gain valuable business acumen and leadership skills essential to success in the consulting field, making London ideal for facilitating this career shift. It has become a unique destination, she continues.

This combination has led to our business school ranking highly in a number of prestigious rankings, including the Financial Times, with the Imperial MBA currently ranked fourth in the UK.

international outlook

For MBA applicants, Imperial offers a window to the world. This year's students span his 21 nationalities among her 54 students, from the more traditional consulting, banking and finance sectors to those employed within government, and even the media and entertainment sectors. Covers numerous industries.

We believe this level of international and industrial diversity has given David McDonald a window onto the world. He enthuses that whether you listen to a tax expert from Singapore, a marketing expert from the US or a musician from India, you're sure to learn something new. Aramiri agrees. Interacting with colleagues from different cultural backgrounds exposes you to different approaches, problem-solving methodologies, and cultural nuances in business, broadening your understanding and adaptability, she says.

Being able to represent the world in one lecture hall is certainly an attractive prospect for MBA candidates, but there's a world beyond London to explore. Not only is the class of people diverse, but so are the opportunities to travel to diverse locations and learn about business abroad, all of which add to the global aspect of the program, says Anneliese Wiply. . Learning opportunities such as Imperials Her Global Experience Her Week provide Anneliese and her classmates the opportunity to explore the local economy, business environment and culture in a completely unfamiliar place. Previously held in places such as Kenya and Brazil, students learned how the business environment shapes how problems arise and, most importantly, how they are solved.

Innovation and expertise

While many business schools around the world pride themselves on their commitment to innovation, Imperial is one of the few schools that embodies such ideals both in its teaching and in its own activities. The school started testing the limits from the beginning and was an early adopter of online education, starting with a distance learning MBA in 2002 and evolving this into a full-fledged online MBA years before many universities. Ta. My companions were exploring such waters. Incorporating this exploration into her full-time MBA education can make both MBA learning styles (online or campus-based) equally valuable. Given its unique links to some of the world's leading science and engineering universities, it's no surprise that Imperial College Business School applies the latest innovations and research to the classroom, says MBA Academic Director. James Barlow said.

This spirit encourages students to break new ground. “Innovation and entrepreneurship are important for businesses and organizations looking to grow,” said Marcus Pelkman, the school's associate dean for research and faculty. At Imperial, we teach innovation and entrepreneurship as learnable skills that are relevant to virtually every role, including strategy, marketing, finance and project management, he continues.

One way we achieve this is through the Imperial Innovation Challenge, which challenges MBA students to combine their expertise to identify commercialization opportunities for new technologies born in school. This includes evaluating what a new technology can potentially achieve, how it can be deployed, and what value it is worth. Learning these types of skills can be extremely valuable for companies looking to innovate internally or source innovative ideas from outside the company. Parkman says technology and innovation are integral to his DNA at Imperial.

Here, too, there are opportunities to network beyond the school's walls and take advantage of the best that London has to offer. For students like Eva Look and Edison Nuez Toro, the challenge of innovation has been a highlight of their MBA experience so far. Edison says we are experiencing a great moment. Our network in London allows us to collaborate with prestigious institutions such as the Royal College of Art and the Royal College of Music. Through these collaborations, we have participated in deep technology innovation challenges, improved our skills using cutting-edge technology, and received real-time feedback to improve our pitching skills.

Beyond the curriculum, students can continue to embody this philosophy in the school's Enterprise Lab. Providing support not only to students but also to staff and alumni who wish to develop their entrepreneurial potential, the Lab has created a diverse network of experts, coaching and even access to financial support. . MBA participant Ishaan Gandhi says a robust entrepreneurship ecosystem, represented by initiatives like The Enterprise Lab, was important. This provides a unique opportunity to learn from founders at different stages, provides access to a network of potential investors, and provides a valuable resource for my entrepreneurial aspirations.

Innovation runs through the core of the program, but industry needs a lifeline of leaders with knowledge beyond traditional MBA core modules and the ability to adapt thinking and collaborate with an increasingly wide range of professionals. The same goes for the knowledge that . As such, the program features over 40 of his electives, offered both on-campus and online, allowing MBA students to customize their learning journey.

By embedding this solid and realistic industry perspective into our curriculum, over 93% of our graduates are employed within three months of graduation, and 71% are employed in new global locations, leveraging Imperial's expertise. We are contributing to spreading the word around the world.

Interview with Imperial's Deputy Dean and Academic Director

