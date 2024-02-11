Recruitment experts say baby boomers of the Znot generation fear AI the most because they haven't experienced other technology booms.





Despite being the most digitally savvy working generation ever, Gen Z employees are probably more likely to use artificial intelligence than older (and perhaps less technologically advanced) baby boomers. You may be afraid of losing your job.

At least there's data to back that up, according to Indeed's head of AI.

The world-renowned recruitment agency surveyed over 3,500 leaders and 3,743 job seekers across the UK, US, Canada, India, France, Japan and Germany and found that 4% of all job seekers of respondents are concerned about the impact of AI in the workplace. For respondents between the ages of 18 and 24, this percentage jumps to more than 30%.

In comparison, the proportion of people over 45 who experience fear drops to less than 15%.

My hypothesis is that older workers have seen this story before. Hannah Calhoun, Indeed's head of AI innovation, tells Fortune that they survived her rise of the PC and the rise of the Internet.

Let's put ourselves in Gen Z's shoes. He enters the job market with hopes for his future career, only to hear from investment bank Goldman Sachs and others that his 300 million full-time workforce could be replaced by his AI. Imagine that. Jobs will increase around the world in the coming years.

No wonder the newest generation of workers, the oldest of whom is 27 years old, feels threatened.

Another study conducted by student essay writing website EduBirdie found that 3 in 5 Gen Zers are worried that they will lose their jobs within 10 years due to AI, and 10% are worried that they will lose their jobs sooner rather than later. I think it could happen again this year.

But for experienced workers who have weathered past workplace disruptions, things will work out in the end, regardless of whether their jobs are listed as those most at risk of being taken over by AI. I know that.

They understand that with such a large-scale technology transformation comes change, but they can adapt, even though that change may lead to job displacement or changes in job descriptions, Calhoun says. he added. It's a little scary for young employees because they've never experienced it before and it's new and uncertain.

Remember: Computers used to be scary.

As much as the AI ​​craze we're witnessing now, workers of a certain age may remember the palpable fear when computers first arrived on the scene in the 1980s.

“These include the fear of physically touching a computer or damaging it and its internals, the reluctance to read or talk about computers, and the fear of people who know anything about computers. This can take the form of feeling threatened, feeling that you are being replaced by someone else, whether you are becoming a slave to the machine or becoming aggressive towards it. It is explained in detail in the 1996 book Women and Computers.

Today, these concerns seem completely irrational, but it's a good reminder that our worst fears about technology rarely materialize.

Since the explosion of PCs (and the internet, cloud, social media, etc.), most professions have undergone a digital rebranding.

Copywriters now use laptops instead of typewriters. Designers use Adobe Photoshop instead of paper and pen. In the process, numerous IT roles were created.

This same principle can be applied to AI.

Despite predicting that repetitive white-collar jobs will be among the first to disappear thanks to AI and pausing hiring for replaceable roles, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna even say the technology will create far more jobs than it eliminates.

He told the Fortune CEO Initiative conference that people misunderstand productivity as job displacement. In 1995, no one thought there were as many as 5 million web designers.

Younger recruits would be better off understanding large language models instead of being afraid of ChatGPT and its brethren. Because history shows that at some point people can no longer imagine their jobs without it.

The best thing you can do, says Calhoun, is to start using this technology to understand how it can help you and how you can apply it to your own life.

Experiment with technology and see if there's a way to do your job more effectively and efficiently.

This article originally appeared on Fortune.com

