Pioneering Kazakh female researchers empower women in technology, innovation and accessibility in STEM fields





ASTANA On February 11, the world will celebrate the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. Zanat Makhtaeva, a postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Smart Systems and Artificial Intelligence (ISSAI) at Nazarbayev University (NU) and a pioneer in the field of technology and research, spoke about her role as a woman in science in a recent interview with Astana newspaper. He shared insights about his journey. times.

Her path to science began as a student and was marked by her penchant for asking questions that went beyond the traditional curriculum. Mahataeva's passion for mathematics and physics earned her the support of her parents. She emphasized that her parents' refusal to impose stereotypical gender roles played a pivotal role in her scientific achievements. This upbringing of hers allowed her to develop a mindset that allowed her to engage in activities that aligned with her own passions without feeling obligated to conform to traditional gender expectations.

The fact that my parents never told me what to like as a girl was a big factor in my success in science, Mahataeva recalled.

In recent years, Mahataeva has been the first Kazakh to have a transformative experience as a research intern at Microsoft Research Cambridge in the UK. Her journey to one of the world's technology giants reflects not only personal growth but also the evolving landscape of opportunities for women in technology globally.

Explore Microsoft Research Cambridge: A glimpse of innovation

Looking back on her 12-week internship at Microsoft Research Cambridge, Mahataeva says it was a pivotal moment in her career. She delved into the vibrant environment of a major technology company and encountered diverse research teams and cutting-edge projects.

It was a great experience working for a large technology company with a dedicated research team. We worked on a prototype, conducted user research, and even published a paper, she said.

Ms. Mahataeva was involved in the development of a cognitive assessment system for the visually impaired, demonstrating the intersection of technology and accessibility. As she worked on a virtual reality system tailored for the visually impaired, she witnessed firsthand the power of technology to transcend physical limitations.

I worked on a system that allows visually impaired people to experience virtual reality. This means that these people cannot see the environment or the virtual environment. But they can hear it, she said, meaning they can hear footsteps in the virtual environment, they can hear echoes from walls, and they can hear it whenever they approach a secondary selection environment. I did.

Mahataeva said the internship was a melting pot of talent from around the world.

The 10-person team had representatives from different countries. The environment was truly international and encouraged collaboration and innovation. It was very gender balanced, she said.

Kazakhstan's path to technological progress

Beyond her experience at Microsoft, she reflected on Kazakhstan's trajectory in technology. Mahataeva envisioned Kazakhstan as a frontrunner in technological innovation and emphasized the importance of her research and investment in AI.

We are a young country and this can be to our advantage, she argued, emphasizing the vital role of young generations in shaping Kazakhstan's future.

She emphasized the importance of nurturing opportunities for young generations and the responsibility to foster a mindset of possibility and progress.

I think we are moving in the right direction. We are investing in research and AI, which is the right thing to do because this is a very young country. This may be our advantage. Our responsibility is to expand opportunities, and we will make even more progress if we invest in future generations, Mahataeva said.

Empowering women in STEM fields

Ms. Mahataeva looked back on her 11-year journey from basic education at university to obtaining her doctoral degree. She highlighted the changing dynamics of gender representation in her STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields, particularly in her own journey in academia. From being the only female student in NU's undergraduate robotics program to witnessing a nearly even gender ratio in her recent student body, she is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion. We acknowledge that progress has been made.

In my time, female students studying robotics were extremely rare. But now, she noted, there is a noticeable change, with more girls pursuing STEM fields.

Vision for the future: Bridging accessibility and innovation

Looking ahead, Mahataeva envisions a future where technology acts as an equalizer, providing opportunities for individuals with diverse abilities. Her dream is to create a society where accessibility is not just a feature, but a fundamental aspect of technological advancement.

I believe in creating inclusive technology that empowers all individuals, regardless of ability. It's about opening doors and expanding opportunities, she said.

Mahataeva's journey symbolizes the transformative power of curiosity, perseverance, and inclusion in the technology industry. She continues to inspire a new generation of innovators to push boundaries and realize the full potential of technology.

As Kazakhstan moves towards women's inclusion in the ever-evolving technology sector, her story is a brighter, more inclusive one, with true innovation thriving in an environment where diversity is celebrated and barriers are broken down. It reminds us that children can only be nurtured in an environment that paves the way for a brighter future. After all, it's not just about building better technology. It's about building a better world where everyone has a seat at the table and every voice is heard.

