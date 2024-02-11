Kenyans are firmly at the forefront of African tech entrepreneurship





The African continent is made up of 54 countries, and while the entire continent is often framed within one framework, it is far from the only story Africa has.

In fact, Africa is very diverse, with over 3,000 different ethnic groups and over 2,000 languages ​​spoken.

This diversity is reflected in our traditions, art, music, food, and resources. The continent is thus comprised of a collection of stories and a rich tapestry of cultural expressions.

Africa's colonial and postcolonial history is colored by stories of exploitation, exploitation, political instability, and corruption, but the MIT Legatum Center for Development and Entrepreneurship actively engages I strongly believe that there is a generation of active innovators. It's about reclaiming our national stories and playing our part in solving some of Africa's most complex challenges.

Kenya is a great example of how local entrepreneurs are leveraging technology and innovation to solve challenges in education, transport, energy, financial inclusion, healthcare and agriculture.

Each year, the Legatum Center takes student fellows on an educational tour of the entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem in the world's growing markets.

The aim is to give students a deep understanding of how different stakeholders are working to see entrepreneurship and innovation flourish in their local environments. This year, we collaborated with Nairobi-based Qhala to bring our student fellows to Kenya's Silicon Savannah in Nairobi.

Our colleagues were amazed by the dedication and hard work of local innovators, despite the fact that in the face of economic instability after the coronavirus pandemic, GDP fell by 5% in 2023. Kenya is no longer waiting for external forces to help its people develop and prosper. The entrepreneurs we meet are choosing to be part of the solution.

Nairobi's entrepreneurial spirit, from innovative solutions offered by companies like MPesa that enable agile capital movement for small and medium-sized enterprises, to new technology entrepreneurs like Fingo, which provides digital banking solutions to young people. and the innovation landscape is rapidly evolving.

Kenya's Silicon Savannah is not a replica of Silicon Valley, nor do we believe it was ever intended to be. Hidden in Nairobi is a unique organically grown ecosystem that is beginning to bear fruit. It's not a perfect ecosystem.

But what the Legatum Center community brought us was a deep sense of commitment by all the stakeholders we met to actively work together for the benefit of Kenya.

Our colleagues left Nairobi feeling welcomed, inspired and hopeful for a better tomorrow. Entrepreneurship always has an element of hope built into it, but Kenyan entrepreneurs are combining that hope with resilience and grit. In 2023, the New York Times published an article titled “The world is becoming more African.” This is not just a demographic issue.

If Kenya has taught us anything, it is that this new generation of venture builders will not only export new innovations to the world in the years to come, but will also change the way the world views Africa. That means it will happen.

At Legatum Center, we believe that Africa is a place where abundance, dynamism, opportunity, resilience and creativity combine with deep kindness and big smiles.

The people of Kenya, and the people we met during our time in Nairobi who are dedicated to building a space of entrepreneurship and innovation, only reaffirmed our belief. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for Venture Builders in Kenya.

– This is a joint report by Dina H. Sherif and Donovan Bec.

