The next stage of Web3 evolution will be powered by zero-knowledge technology





The blockchain industry rightly points out important issues in the world of legacy technology, finance, arts and culture, but the promised revolution has yet to materialize and tools designed to address those challenges has not yet reached the required standard.

Technical inefficiencies have hindered the development of truly decentralized systems, and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms have shown their own vulnerability to data breaches. From January 2023 to November 2023, more than $1.7 million in assets were lost due to hacking, with nearly 300 specific incidents occurring against him.

As we move into 2024, things look brighter with the continued development of Zero Knowledge (ZK) technology, which is key to unlocking the benefits of a truly decentralized digital platform. After gaining momentum in 2023 primarily through innovations in scaling solutions, continued growth in the ZK industry this year has seen a diversification of use cases and significant advancements in the areas of data protection, privacy, and compliance. You should see a spike.

By providing blockchain developers with more secure and efficient tools, the benefits of ZK technology will begin to be felt far and wide, and we will see broader applications across a variety of industries in 2024. ZK technology can be integrated into legacy systems and platforms to infuse the decentralized value benefits of cryptocurrencies, rather than being deployed within separate Web3 native use cases aimed at competing with traditional finance and technology. , can greatly enhance user empowerment. This is achieved by ensuring robust data management and privacy protection, promoting a freer and safer usage experience without compromising user peace of mind.

Zero knowledge scalability continues to evolve

Simply put, a zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) allows one party, the prover, to verify a statement to the verifier without revealing anything other than this particular truth. In practice, ZKP allows complex calculations to be performed off-chain, reducing congestion on the blockchain.

This has proven to be revolutionary for the Ethereum ecosystem. In the Ethereum ecosystem, increasing demand for block space has led to an increasingly congested network, high fees, and barriers to mass adoption. Scaling solutions such as sharding, sidechains, state channels, and rollups can help address scalability issues to improve the developer and user experience while maintaining Ethereum's renowned security and transparency values. It was helpful.

The same characteristics that make ZK ideal for reducing congestion in distributed networks also provide greater data protection benefits. In the future, we expect to see more projects leveraging his ZK technology for a variety of use cases, including not only scaling but also data protection and compliance, which will be the basis for major changes in Web2 and Web3.

ZKP expands the scope of user data protection

All the benefits of scalability aside, data protection is the killer use case for ZKP, which underpins every other feature of a blockchain application. For context, data protection is a broader term than privacy, as it includes security, integrity, and accessibility.

Data protection and privacy are often an afterthought for people interacting online. This is by design because traditional digital platforms lure users with free access and services, then hide in the fine print the real costs of collecting and utilizing valuable user data for analytics, targeting, and advertising purposes. It's because I'm here.

However, recent research has revealed that consumers are increasingly concerned about the risk of data breaches and privacy violations from high-tech devices, with up to three-quarters of survey respondents saying they would do anything to protect themselves. We agree that we need to do more.

As the cost of data breaches continues to rise, reaching an average of US$4.45 million by 2023, projects across industries are exploring innovative solutions to prevent and reduce the impact of hacks and exploits. ZKP allows users to store personal information off-chain and enables secure disclosure of sensitive data, reducing vulnerabilities posed by collective storage of data, which is a prime target for hackers can.

In 2024, the industry will see advances in a number of ZK-based privacy tools, including the ZK login tool that streamlines access to DeFi platforms, and the ZK-based decentralized voting mechanism that balances integrity and anonymity. is expected to become available.

ZK use cases outside of the blockchain space

ZK technology can also address key data management issues in other fields and has proven to be a breakthrough tool for mass adoption of blockchain technology.

With growing concerns about data breaches from users, traditional social media and Web2 platforms, often built on data mining models, are now offering privacy features for users, such as secure end-to-end messaging, powered by ZK technology. Enhancements may be integrated.

In other cases, the first to adopt ZKP for privacy may be institutions that need to protect sensitive datasets. For example, supply chain management, logistics, and telemetry can use ZKP to verify activity while disclosing the minimum amount of data required between two parties. This is not only efficient, but also important to preserve intellectual property rights and reduce data management burden on one party.

Similarly, governments and other agencies that handle sensitive data can adopt decentralized identifiers (DiDs) that can be used to verify identities and other information while optimizing privacy. Since 2014, Estonian residents have been given a state-issued digital ID to access public services, a model the European Union is exploring and several countries are trying to emulate. .

ZKP enables DeFi with a path to compliance

Collaboration with traditional financial institutions could bring much-needed liquidity to DeFi, but until now, the anonymity and privacy principles associated with DeFi and the requirements banks and large investment corporations adhere to have been limited. Integration has been hampered in many jurisdictions due to conflicts between KYC requirements. Similarly, traditional companies may not want to document all transaction details on a public ledger due to blockchain's transparency.

By using ZKP, DeFi platforms can verify that users meet KYC requirements and validate transactions without revealing identities or other redundant information, increasing the value of DeFi and TradFi can balance their responsibilities. For example, Etonec's report shows how he can use ZKP for compliance in a fiat stablecoin system that protects privacy.

As with any privacy optimization solution, ZKP can provide customizable compliance options to suit your needs. This is important because each individual has their own preferences when it comes to convenience and data protection. In order to provide financial freedom to the masses, DeFi platforms need to offer users a wide range of options.

Developer-friendly tools accelerate innovation on all fronts

ZKP supports the modular evolution of blockchain, providing the building blocks that enable key features such as scaling, privacy, compliance, and importantly interoperability.

In contrast to monolithic blockchains like Bitcoin, where all transactions are performed in a single layer, modular blockchains delegate functionality to specific modules that make up an interoperable system. Modular blockchains reduce the likelihood of bugs by reducing the workload on specific components, allowing for more efficient development.

In the current situation, layer 1 protocols are seen as competing, but with the evolution of blockchain modularization, the concept of blockchain layers will change to the concept of modular building blocks. ZKP becomes the glue that holds this interconnected system together, as small data certificates that can be cheaply verified and bridged between chains.

Task specialization allows each module to progress more quickly, allowing developers to focus on improving compliance, for example, since scaling is already taken care of, leading to increased experimentation and innovation on all fronts. Masu.

What’s on the horizon in 2024?

Adaptability is key to the survival of any technology as industry conditions and macroeconomic environments constantly change. Zero-knowledge proofs have proven to be an infinitely adaptable tool to address a truly wide range of challenges. Leveraging the power of ZK, this year we will see an expansion of use cases beyond scaling, with a primary focus on data management, authentication, and applications across various sectors.

