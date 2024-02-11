What is it like to build a tech ecosystem outside of Lagos, Nigeria?





Editor's note: For the best viewing experience, switch to dark mode by clicking the half-moon icon ☾ at the top right of the page.

Sanusi Ismaila moved to Kaduna from Lagos in 2014 to establish a technology hub that would train people to solve real-world problems. He believed that stimulating and nurturing the technology ecosystem outside of Lagos is essential as local problems need to be solved by local people who understand the nuances.

After a while, he encountered his first problem. That meant there was no talent pipeline to sustain startups across the country. So he took a step back in the value chain to produce the talent needed to build quality products and startups.

In 2016, Ismaila launched CoLab, which became Kaduna’s first technology hub and the second in northern Nigeria. Today, CoLab is a community for people building technology careers and dreamers looking to connect and learn from each other.

other

Lagos is to the Nigerian tech ecosystem what Silicon Valley is to the North American ecosystem. But unlike the US, where other states such as New York, Seattle, and Chicago still have thriving ecosystems that complement Silicon Valley, technology ecosystems outside of Lagos have not been able to build an identity or receive significant attention from stakeholders. I'm having a hard time collecting. As a result, some of the top technical talent in these regions often feels the need to migrate to more viable regions to attract better opportunities.

On a sunny afternoon in 2018, Pablo saw two young men enter the barbershop wearing hoodies emblazoned with the words CoLab and Python. He had previously tried to learn data analysis, but gave up due to what he called a “lack of understanding.”

After a short conversation with these men, he learned that they were members of CoLab. The next month, he enrolled to study data analysis. Six years later, he is now working at AltSchool and living in Kaduna where he is CoLab's Human Resources Director and Head of Data Science Program.

What started as a small community of young people wearing hoodies and toting around second-hand HP laptops has become one of northern Nigeria's largest pipelines of technology talent. CoLab has over 1,000 alumni, some of whom help build startups like Sudo Africa, and others who work at organizations like Paystack, Microsoft, and Google.

The community has become so powerful that in May 2022, Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai established the campus and provided 7 hectares of land to train more technology talent.

Image courtesy of Benjamin Dada

Excel Ajah, who built WritersGig, an online platform for freelance writers, believes the struggle to find tech talent is a major factor in slowing growth in the eastern tech ecosystem.

“Ecosystems like Lagos are more advanced, so it’s easier to find people who can do exactly what you want to do,” he shared.

Imo State’s technology ecosystem is in its infancy and only started taking shape in 2020. According to Aja, its beginnings can be traced back to when he and several people started hanging out at public facilities to discuss work and other matters. A tech ecosystem like Lagos. They immediately set out to recreate these communities and events they saw in Lagos and soon organized Owerri Business Week and Social Media Fest. These attracted a lot of attention and became an annual event.

SM Fest for Owerri Technology Ecosystem

While running his writing gig, Aja launched Silicon Africa, a technology innovation center named after the San Francisco center. A hiring need arose for the new company, and it was there that he faced his first challenge. lack of talent. Ajah had difficulty finding good developers in the area to work for his company, so he started training them instead.

“Some of the early developers I hired are still working with me and now train other early-stage developers at the center as senior developers,” he said. “It's interesting to see this because it's a cycle, and the people they train in turn train others.”

For Chidi Duru, another Owerri-based founder, the problems in the Imo ecosystem go beyond a lack of talent. For him, the culprit is a decline in interest in learning technology skills, especially due to the prevalence of internet fraud in the region in recent years. His CodeAnt, Duru's technology hub, offers coding classes to young people with the help of Google, but convincing young people to focus on learning technology skills remains difficult.

“Boys who are still teenagers are stuck with the idea that what technology represents is Internet fraud,” he said. “As soon as you mention technology in a lot of places here, people think you mean a way to make a quick buck, but when they learn it takes time, they automatically I’ll lose interest.”

As a founder, building from Owerri limits him from a network of people who understand what he is building. Recently in Lagos, he walked around the center wearing his CodeAnt hoodie merch and couples approached him to discuss classes and the company.

“This never happened to me while wearing our goods in Owerri,” he said with a laugh. “I even thought for a few minutes about moving to Lagos.”

It's a tough job, but Duru says he's willing to work hard to ensure Owerri's aspiring tech talent has space to focus on growth and learning. So far, we have trained around 1,000 young people with coding and digital marketing skills.

CodeAnt core team working to develop technology ecosystem in Owerri

Beyond the talent pipeline, Lagos has a more structured ecosystem that encompasses talent, investors who fund ideas, and media who tell stories about ideas. For example, in a new ecosystem like Imo, it can be difficult to secure a way to tell your story in public. Most tech media focuses on more vibrant ecosystems like Lagos, so getting their attention is “a bit difficult,” Duru says.

In a hearth conversation in January, Abuja-based education technologist Simu Shagaya, founder of u-lesson and Miva, explained why the tech ecosystem outside of Lagos is struggling. One is the lack of structured organization in these regions, he said. Before the rise of the technology industry in Lagos, the city was already home to tertiary institutions such as the University of Lagos, Lagos State University, and other private and open universities that attracted a large number of young people to join the technology ecosystem. We gathered at. .

In this case, this population is a blessing, but it can also be a curse. Pablo believes that small ecosystems are a great place to learn and enter the technology field because they offer the intimacy of an organic community.

“It's now even harder to find an organic community in a fast-paced place like Lagos, as people become more open and willing to share in smaller, growing ecosystems. , you can walk in and talk to the person you need.”

According to Pablo, Kaduna's tech ecosystem is not trying to become like Lagos. He doesn't see that changing anytime soon, as the more conservative state has a slower, smaller-scale culture and rhythm compared to Lagos, which works perfectly for those operating in the region. That's what I think.

“This gives participants the opportunity to build without a lot of noise or pressure, which is especially important for those in the early stages,” he said by phone. “People don't feel the need to perform for a large ecosystem. There's less competition, so there's much more space to interact in the community and access what you need.”

Get Africa's best technology newsletter in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcabal.com/2024/02/10/what-its-like-to-build-a-tech-ecosystem-in-nigeria-outside-the-countrys-tech-capital/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos