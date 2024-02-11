The combination of tradition and innovation attracts millions of people around the world





BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — This year's Chinese New Year Gala, an annual celebration produced and broadcast by China Media Group (CMG), was held on Friday night, the eve of the Chinese New Year. This occasion marks an important time for Chinese people around the world to celebrate the Lunar New Year with their families.

As China's most-watched television program, the celebration has been an annual tradition since its first broadcast in 1983. The 2023 celebration garnered him 11 billion views across CMG media channels, making him the most-watched television show in the world.

This year's gala will feature a variety of performances, from musical performances, comedy, and traditional arts such as opera and martial arts to spectacular acts such as magic and acrobatics. It also incorporates cutting-edge technologies such as augmented reality (XR) and immersive stage interaction technology to enhance the viewing experience.

Among the standout performances, the creative New Year customs program showcased the richness and diversity of China's food culture and hinted at a bumper harvest in the Year of the Dragon. Chinese drum dancing was also a vibrant highlight, with dancers in traditional costumes enlivening the stage with rhythmic drum beats. The choreography's dynamic blend of precision and spontaneity brought an ancient art form to life in a modern celebration.

Continuing this theme of innovation, the show “NEW YEAR BROCADE” creatively combined music with advanced virtual synthesis technology. The iconic symbols of ancient China were transformed into captivating displays, creating an “ancient fashion show” in which the characters appeared straight from the paintings. By intertwining traditional and modern elements, we breathe new life into cultural motifs that have been passed down for thousands of years, showcasing Eastern aesthetics and captivating audiences.

These mesmerizing performances were made possible by this year's Gala, which adopted a Virtual Production (VP) model, integrating XR and VP systems that blend virtual and physical elements in ultra-high resolution. Innovative cinematography techniques, such as dynamic storyboard previews and synchronized virtual and real lighting effects, create stunningly realistic spaces where the virtual and physical worlds blend seamlessly.

The studio hall was the first to feature Freeview's immersive stage interaction system with an ultra-high resolution camera setup. This system captures the actors' movements from various angles and captures great moments from the show. Utilizing AI production and augmented reality for real-time rendering, it creates a visual experience that blends actors and scenery.

Another highlight of the gala is the skillful storytelling that captures the lives of ordinary people, from their hardships to their moments of happiness, bringing scenes of everyday life to life. For example, the project “The Chinese New Year Festival is Waiting for You,'' which invites ordinary people who have become Internet celebrities, became the highlight of this year's Chinese New Year Festival.

People from a variety of backgrounds take center stage at the gala. People from all walks of life, from noodle chefs and retired engineers to police officers and athletes, shared their stories and inspired hope for a brighter future in the opening short film “Our Spring Festival Gala.”

In celebration of the Year of the Dragon, CGTN launched the Long Yearon Dance Challenge on January 8th, reaching audiences on social media platforms around the world. Because dance knows no borders, this challenge connects audiences around the world with the culture and spirit of the Spring Festival, creating bridges between diverse communities through the universal language of movement.

CGTN partners with more than 2,100 media outlets in 200 countries and territories to bring the gala to the world through language channels in English, Spanish, French, Arabic, and Russian, as well as a new media platform available in 68 languages. It was broadcast.

Reflecting this global appeal, the Chinese New Year Gala will be broadcast live on more than 3,000 public screens in 90 cities on six continents, allowing people all over the world to enjoy this joyful Lunar New Year song and laughter while experiencing the unique aspects of Chinese New Year. Now you can experience the charm and Chinese culture. opportunity.

Click here to watch the live broadcast of CGTN Super Night 2024.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-02-09/2024-Spring-Festival-Gala-Tradition-and-innovation-charms-globe-1r3wnu6NWSI/p.html

