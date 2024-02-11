OSC Packaging Collaboration explores innovative solutions to reduce waste – Food Tank





The OSC Packaging Collaborative is currently accepting applications for its annual packaging awards. It aims to celebrate innovative and sustainable packaging alternatives, responsible practices and circularity.

The OSC Packaging Collaborative, developed by One Step Closer (OSC), is working to eliminate petroleum-based plastics through the development and expansion of compostable and renewable alternatives.

You can apply for the 2024 OSC Packaging Innovation Awards in three different categories. Innovations in Materials recognizes advances in the development of novel and sustainable packaging materials. Innovations in refillable packaging systems focus on solutions that promote reusability and help reduce consumer waste. Additionally, waste reduction innovations in the supply chain focus on reducing waste in the manufacturing or delivery process. Companies can submit to all three categories, but only one solution per category is allowed.

Lara Dickinson, Executive Director of OSC, says that by promoting creativity and sustainability in design and application, we are moving towards a future where packaging not only meets functional requirements but also aligns with broader goals of environmental stewardship. He told Food Tank that he would pave the way for this. Our hope for this award is that it not only recognizes exemplary achievements in packaging, but also acts as a catalyst for positive change in the industry.

Applications will be accepted until February 16, 2024. Winners will be notified on March 1st and will be recognized on March 14th at his 2024 Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California. Businesses can submit their packaging solutions for the award by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

