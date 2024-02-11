Investing in the new: Foreign companies enter China's emerging industries





China's low-carbon efforts, particularly efforts to achieve carbon neutrality targets, are providing new impetus for the country's inbound and outbound investment. [Photo/IC]

BEIJING – Enthusiastic about business opportunities in China's new energy sector, global industrial gas supplier Air Products is increasing its stake in the country.

Last year, the company established the Asia Hydrogen Application Technology Center in eastern China's Zhejiang Province, where it is also building China's first commercial-scale liquid hydrogen plant. It is also working on local production of liquid hydrogen storage tanks in Shanghai and promoting local liquid hydrogen industry standards.

“As China accelerates the development of new production capacity, the growth potential of innovative green technologies will be further exploited,” said Soh Chun Song, president of Air Products China.

Analysts say new productive forces are expected to create new industries, models and growth drivers as they emphasize scientific innovation and green growth. For foreign investors, these forces mean increased demand and an expanded market.

Air Products' continued commitment to China is emblematic of how foreign companies are exploiting the opportunities presented by China's pursuit of these new productive forces.

Against the backdrop of government policies, China's strategic emerging industries have expanded rapidly in recent years, and high-tech industries have also become a hot spot for foreign investors.

Last year, the country's high-tech industry attracted a total of 423.34 billion yuan ($59.6 billion) in foreign direct investment, accounting for 37.3% of the national total, a record high, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce.

Cai Wei, chief strategy officer at KPMG Advisory (China), said China will create multiple opportunities for foreign companies while fostering new production capacity.

“Emerging sectors such as new materials and advanced manufacturing have seen an increasing demand for high-quality industrial gases and advanced application technologies in recent years,” So said.

More and more foreign companies are establishing research centers in China to better capitalize on innovation trends, explore market opportunities, and meet consumer demands.

Let's take ResMed as an example. The medical device manufacturer has established a local digital R&D team in China, along with an independent production site and product line targeting the Chinese market.

Tony Liu, general manager of ResMed China, said science and technology innovation will play an important role in China's future development. He said Chinese enterprises are striving to accelerate digital transformation and industrial chain upgrading, and move up the value chain.

With its huge market, high-quality talent pool, stable social environment, solid infrastructure, and improved government services, China boasts comprehensive competitiveness and is said to be “strongly attractive” to foreign companies. Mr. Liu said.

Tsai pointed out that China's complete industrial chain and strong industrial support capabilities provide a solid foundation for foreign enterprises to cooperate with Chinese peers.

“Foreign companies can cooperate with local companies, share resources, promote technology exchanges and industrial upgrading, and improve overall competitiveness,” he said.

While developing new production capacity, the country has developed a number of policies to cultivate a more open and friendly environment for foreign investors, Tsai noted. “Foreign companies should seize these opportunities, actively participate in the market, and grow together with the Chinese economy,” he said.

Regarding international cooperation, he said that over the past ten years, China has taken the lead in integrating into global innovation networks through opening up and cooperation, and strengthening its technological and industrial innovation capabilities.

The development of new productive capacities will further strengthen such cooperation, especially in the research, development, application and promotion of disruptive and cutting-edge technologies, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202402/10/WS65c735fba3104efcbdaeaa0d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos