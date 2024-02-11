FIS Insight: Leverage innovation without losing trust in “boring”





Banking: Innovating while maintaining trust

So how can banks maintain the right balance between trust and innovation? Bateman says: “Transformation is critical to the survival of banks, but digitalization should not come at the expense of trust.

“Customers typically want a recognizable, accessible, transparent and stable bank where their money is safe and easily accessible.

“Customers also want low fees and competitive interest rates, and since the advent of open banking, they are increasingly able to securely share their financial data with third-party providers to save on loan and mortgage costs. We want access to a wide range of products.”

In today's banking industry, it's clear that meeting customer needs and providing the best experience is important. A 2022 survey of 2,087 adults by UK Finance found that 81% of adults say the quality of their online experience will determine who they bank with.

The study notes that online banking has increased significantly since the pandemic, with the largest increase in web banking among people aged 55 and older, those who grew up in brick-and-mortar banks and whose formative years were spent less on the internet. I identified them as the previous people.

Mr Bateman added: “The FIS® 2023 Global Innovation Report finds that organizations are increasingly innovating to prepare traditional operations for the future.

“Critical to future innovation is the availability and deployment of data, analytics, and the latest technologies and solutions to facilitate process automation, workflow, and collaboration.

“Data enables organizations to deliver more personalized and differentiated user experiences and further engage customers through embedded financial, cryptocurrency, or metaverse experiences.

“Banks can also innovate using artificial intelligence (AI) to support improved working capital and cash flow. We have focused on the backend of operations.

“Soon, AI will play a larger role in the front office, from managing customer inquiries to analyzing market data. This technology can quickly monitor macroeconomic, credit, and interest rate risks. and is also used for effective capital planning.”

How banks can overcome today's market challenges

However, leveraging the latest technology to achieve these innovations requires banks to overcome the latest challenges in the market.

“To remain attractively ‘boring’, banks must first survive consolidation,” Bateman said.

“In 1920, there were approximately 31,000 banks in the United States. Since then, the number of banks has declined by 80%, with fewer than 4,160 banks remaining open today.

“Consolidation within the banking sector has created ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots.’ The massive consolidation that took place between 2017 and 2021 resulted in in-person branch closures and large financial institutions moving to virtual has focused on investing in developing digital tools to support and interact with customers.

“Consolidation is likely to be coupled with further regulation, and banks must be ready to leverage available regulatory technology to increase transparency and remain compliant at short notice.”

