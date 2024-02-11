WhatsApp is about to change forever with groundbreaking new features





WhatsApp is about to change. The changes are big and far-reaching, allowing users to send messages from other messaging apps and see them reach your girlfriend's WhatsApp. How cool is that?

WhatsApp is about to change dramatically.

Last September, European Union lawmakers designated WhatsApp's parent company Meta as a so-called gatekeeper company, requiring it to open its services to other companies in six months, or by March this year. This is part of the same Digital Markets Act that will see Apple open iPhones to users in the EU, but it appears WhatsApp's changes will apply outside Europe as well.

As Wired's famous Matt Burgess reported, WhatsApp has been working on opening up for about two years, but was only partially fooled by the move.

If you're like me, you spend more time than you'd like trying to remember if an important message arrived via iMessage, WhatsApp, or Messenger. The new system aims to overcome this annoying situation by allowing you to send messages on WhatsApp from other apps.

This change will also allow other apps to connect to WhatsApp, allowing you to chat between apps without compromising end-to-end encryption.

This interoperability begins with text messages, images, voice messages, video, and file transfers. Phone calls and group chats will come later, perhaps years from now.

Wired quotes Dick Brower, director of engineering at WhatsApp, noting that the core requirement is for users to opt in. I have a choice whether or not to openly participate in message exchanges with third parties, Brouwer explains. This is important because this can be a major source of spam and fraud.

Once you opt in, messages from other apps will appear in a separate section at the top of your inbox. Because these networks are very different, Brouwer said.

In a way, this is a logical extension of what made WhatsApp popular, especially in Europe, and is platform agnostic. So you don't have to worry whether your friend has his iPhone or Android phone. You don't have to worry about whether WhatsApp can contact you or not.

You should now be able to reach out to your friends and family without having to know whether their preferred app is Signal, Telegram, or iMessage, or having to download all of them.

Of course, different standards make this more complicated, so there will be issues to resolve regarding encryption protocols. Meta wants other apps to use the Signal encryption protocol it uses.

The best way to achieve this approach is to use a solution built on WhatsApps' existing client/server architecture, Brouwer says.

It's not yet clear which companies will actually connect to WhatsApp, but the fact that the possibility is on the horizon is very welcome.

Updated on February 10th. The next plan to open up WhatsApp and allow users to view messages from other messaging services has received a lot of response. And of course, this is a pretty cool update. As TechRadar points out, this move is not without its problems. The site says the change is “no small feat.” The next problem is that WhatsApp chats and third-party app chats can no longer be mixed in his one inbox, and when he opts in to cross-app messaging, third-party conversations end up in his inbox. Separate third-party chat inbox requires an additional tap to open a chat.

And they note that Apple is unlikely to take the opportunity to combine its iMessage system with WhatsApp, given that Apple has worked hard to stamp out similar initiatives such as Beeper Mini in the past. I agree with that too.

TechRadar concludes: Interoperability between chat services is becoming a reality, but it will likely take some time between the actual service launch and other services joining the Metas platform, and it may not feel as seamless as expected. There is a gender.

There's still a lot to learn about this new feature. Companies wishing to participate will need to sign a contract with Meta, but the details of such a contract are not made public. And, as mentioned above, it's not clear which services would want to take advantage of this level of interoperability. This again relates to contracts, but also whether Telegram, Viber and other companies want their messages to reach other people's systems. Let's hope they do that, as it's probably in the consumer's interest.

