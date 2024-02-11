Project Digital Factory connects students with high-tech fields





(At Sanne Resort in Fontis)

The Digital Factory of the Future project began four years ago on the initiative of Brainport Industries in collaboration with TU/e, TNO and Fontis University of Applied Sciences. Teade Punter, Advanced Embedded Software Instructor at Fontys, describes the project: “The 14 participating companies come from the Brabant smart industry ecosystem. The goal is to jointly consider how companies can use data more effectively. We send students there, and in doing so, we expose them to technology that is not available in education.”

Why this is important

The Brainport Industries campus has a lot of work going on in connecting education and professional fields. The Digital Factory project is a great example.

According to Panter and research leader Bart van Genip, the strength of this collaboration is that it brings together theory and practice. “The technology being developed at TU/e ​​and TNO is quite far from the manufacturing site. We work with a consortium of small and medium-sized enterprises that are suppliers to large companies in the region. and data, but if you ask about an asset management shell, for example, they look at you coldly,” says Van Gennip. “The strength of HBO and Fontys is to make newly developed technologies practical for businesses. We show them what these technologies can really do for businesses. It's exciting.'' The focus is on key technologies, digital connectivity technologies, and digital twinning.

digital simulation

KMWE, based at the Brainport Industries campus in Eindhoven, is one of 14 participating companies. They came up with the task of building a simulation of a multi-agent planning system (MAS) that they wanted to implement on the manufacturing floor. MAS links different software systems and ensures data exchange. The goal is to better implement technology into traditional production environments to produce faster and more efficiently. Punter: “It would have too much impact on business organizations to try it directly in the field as an experiment. We can prove that such a MAS works by digitally simulating it and turning it into a digital twin. We don't need to rebuild factories right away. Showing what is possible through simulations like this will get companies on board, and as a next step, other companies will join as well.” We believe the advantage of our approach is that multiple companies can work on the problem at the same time.

Cooperation with new developments

Paul Driessen, on behalf of KMWE, explains the added value of participating in the project: “Knowledge developed in knowledge research institutes can be tested for applicability on the manufacturing floor. This is a great way for companies to keep up with the latest trends.” Another benefit, according to Driessen, is that , it allows you to get different perspectives. Additionally, students will open your eyes and show you your position as a company in the market. Sometimes it's confirmation that you're doing well, and sometimes it's a mirror that shows you can improve your organization. ”

KMWE Photodette Collaboration Strength at Brainport Industries Campus

Two students are closely involved in the KMWE assignment. Pim Veloude, his fourth year ICT student at Fontis University, and Fabian Klassen, a master's student in mechanical engineering at TU/e. Another reason for choosing this graduation project was that large local companies are participating in the project. “At the same time, it's exciting because they're counting on me to lead the project to success,” he says. Claassen sees added value in the fact that this requires both theory and practice. “Our project is all about testing the theory. To do that, we need different parties, including TNO, TU/e, and InControl, our simulation software supplier. I am the head of MAS. But how to properly represent that in a digital twin is Pim’s specialty.”

interaction teed panter

Research leader Van Genip, who is supervising student Pim Berud's work, believes both graduates will be able to convince companies of the added value of their projects. “Students recently gave a presentation showing how they can build workplace simulations in a short and relatively easy way. Demonstrating the potential of this technology brought the technology to life for participating companies and asked them questions. You can see that there is an interaction between the two parties, and the whole consortium benefits from this.” The basis for a good presentation of such a digital twin is a good presentation. He emphasizes that it is all about cooperation with suppliers. “InControl works well together and has the right software for this.”

Infect Bart van Genip

The added value for education lies in projects in which students learn about business organizations from the inside. Fontys Research Group's High Embedded Software can therefore show where its strengths lie. “We need to start with our specialized knowledge and combine it with the technologies that are or will be important,” Van Gennip says. “We want to impart the right knowledge to students and teach them how to use new technologies.” He is proud that his current project has taken a step from science to application. In the future, he wants to move to “innovations that can be prepared from technology in such a way that companies can make it work through a button on their system.” Van Gennip says taking that step requires collaboration not only between universities and colleges, but also with MBOs. “Innovation has to be implemented in companies, and that's where companies have an advantage,” he says.

vision and manpower

The “Digital Factory of the Future” project will be completed soon. This follow-up project is included in the National Growth Fund NXTGEN HighTech (Smart Industry Capacity Booster). TU/e is also a member. “The goal of these follow-up projects is to attract companies. Whether they want to participate and whether it works depends on their vision and the available talent. But for universities, The right match with companies is important, and that is only possible if you are as specific as possible about how it can be applied within your organization,” explains lecturer Panter.

