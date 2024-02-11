How this $50 laptop accessory can save you thousands of dollars





StarTech.com Universal Laptop Lock

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNETZDNET Key Takeaways The StarTech.com Universal Laptop Lock is available from Amazon for $46. A sturdy, well-made laptop lock is enough to deter opportunistic thieves. It's not the lightest or most convenient thing to carry.

As high-tech devices become smaller and lighter, they become more vulnerable to theft. While it may be nearly impossible to eliminate the risk, you can greatly deter thieves.

One tool that I have found to be very effective is the StarTech.com Universal Laptop Lock. This is a 6.6-foot cut-resistant steel cable with a lock on one end that fits into a variety of security slots. The opposite end has a loop that can be secured around immovable objects, making it much harder for someone to walk away with the device.

View on Amazon Specifications Lock: Tubular lock with ball joint design that allows 360 degree rotation and 90 degree pivoting (2 keys included) Cable length: 6.6 feet (2 meters) Compatibility: Noble Wedge, K-slot (T-bar) ), nano lock slot

Laptop locks are not a new concept. Devices from laptops to docking stations have a variety of security slots, so finding the right lock can be a pain.

The Universal Laptop Lock addresses this issue with an adjustable tip that fits the three most common security slot types. Simply twist the adjuster to resize the tip to fit your device.

The lock tip is adjustable to fit most commonly sized security slots.

Adrian Kingsley Hughes/ZDNET

Note: A common laptop without a security slot is Apple's MacBook.

Additionally, the universal laptop lock comes with a set of spacers that ensure the lock stays snug against the body of your device and avoids rattling or scratching.

Spacers allow for a better fit.

Adrian Kingsley Hughes/ZDNET

The opposite end of the cable has a loop that can be secured to a table leg or other sturdy anchor point. The sturdy 0.17 inch (4.4 mm) thick cable is constructed from cut-resistant carbon steel, making it extremely difficult to cut with a hacksaw or scissors.

No lock is completely foolproof, and while a skilled person may be able to break this lock in less than a minute, an opportunistic thief may not have the expertise or expertise needed to break through this lock without a key. It's unlikely that you own the tools.

The rotation lock comes with two keys.

Adrian Kingsley Hughes/ZDNET

The lock is designed to resist brute force attempts, such as pulling or pulling, and to counter aggressive forms of attack. This robust design acts as a substantial deterrent against theft.

Attach the StarTech.com Universal Laptop Lock to the Security Slot

Adrian Kingsley Hughes/ZDNET

Overall, this is a well-designed and durable lock to keep your belongings safe. The only real downside is that the steel cable weighs around 5.2 ounces (147 g), making it quite heavy to carry around if you're using it on the go.

ZDNET purchase advice

A determined or skilled attacker may be able to break through this lock, but such individuals are rare. It's opportunistic thieves who pose the biggest risk, and a sturdy lock like this will likely make them think twice before trying to steal your belongings. With this, we think the StarTech.com Universal Laptop Lock is worth his purchase for less than $50.

