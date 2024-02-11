



Meet the innovative climate change technology startup making Popstars Championship Football Flights sustainable

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., Feb. 10, 2024–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spiritus, a leader in climate technology solutions, aims to reduce carbon emissions from Taylor Swift's potential private jet flight from Japan to Las Vegas. We are working on removing it. It will travel 5,500 miles and emit an estimated 40 tons of carbon dioxide.

“Everyone leaves a carbon footprint today,” says Charles Cadieux, co-founder and CEO of Spiritus. “But carbon removal gives us all the chance to reverse our impact on the environment.Spiritas is committed to building a sustainable future and stewardship of the environment for today's fans and tomorrow's fans yet to come. We are committed to providing innovative carbon removal solutions that guarantee ”

The estimated cost of offsetting approximately 40 tons of carbon emissions from a one-way flight using current technology is $28,000, based on a price of $700 per ton of CO2 removed. Bringing the cost of carbon removal down to affordability is core to Spiritus' mission. Spiritus technology, which has developed technology that mimics aspects of the human lung, could reduce carbon removal costs to less than $100 per ton. In the future, Spiritus Direct Air Capture technology could reduce the total cost of removing in-flight carbon emissions to approximately $4,000.

“Taylor Swift’s flight to the big game provides a platform where the power of music and the urgency of climate action come together,” Cadieux added. “By eliminating the carbon footprint of a flight from Japan to Las Vegas, we at Spiritus are supporting an icon and leveraging the camaraderie of an American football team to highlight that we were all in this together. , symbolizing how every action, no matter the stage, can contribute to a more sustainable world. ”

Taylor Swift's representatives say she purchased “carbon offsets” for her flights, but to actually achieve net-zero impact, carbon removal would have to go beyond offsets. It will be done. In a common carbon offset, you pay someone else to avoid emitting her CO2. Carbon removal, on the other hand, removes the same amount of CO2 from the atmosphere as the carbon emitted.

Mr. Cadieux highlighted the nuances of carbon management strategies. “When Taylor's jet flies, it emits carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Offsets ask someone else to not emit carbon dioxide somewhere. But carbon removal requires that the Taylor's jet actually emit carbon dioxide. This means that no extra carbon dioxide is produced. A cleaner approach to fighting climate change. ”

Swifties and soccer fans around the world can join other environmentally conscious citizens and companies like Stripe and Shopify to reduce all or part of their carbon footprint by pre-purchasing the Spiritus Carbon Remover. can be removed. For more information, visit spiritus.com.

About Spirit

Spiritus is a climate technology company at the forefront of Direct-Air-Capture (DAC) technology. Dedicated to innovation and sustainable management of the environment, Spiritus has developed a proprietary technology that achieves rapid adsorption and desorption rates at a fraction of the adsorbent cost compared to state-of-the-art adsorbents under passive DAC conditions. I created a solution. The company's approach combines Spiritus Sorbent and Spiritus Carbon Orchard to provide a scalable, modular system for low-cost he DAC and isolation (DAC+S). Spiritus is committed to making carbon removal an accessible and practical tool in the global fight against climate change. For more information, visit Spiritus.com.

