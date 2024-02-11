As tech layoffs increase, LinkedIn's community is trying to find jobs for affected workers





Written by James Rogers

Tech layoff support groups have sprung up on LinkedIn in the past year.

The layoffs in the high-tech sector that hit the industry in 2023 will continue into 2024, with many companies, from large tech companies to small and medium-sized companies, cutting staff.

Amazon.com (AMZN) recently announced it would cut “hundreds” of positions across its Prime Video and MGM Studios organizations, and Amazon-owned live streaming platform Twitch will cut more than 500 jobs. announced that it would be reduced. Other companies cutting jobs include Xerox Holdings (XRX), Unity Software Inc. (U), DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), Okta Inc. (OKTA), and eBay Inc. (EBAY). , but this week it also includes Snapchat's parent company, Snap Inc. (SNAP) said it intends to cut about 10% of its staff.

Against this backdrop, numerous support groups have formed on LinkedIn to help laid-off workers network and find new roles. The Tech League is one of them, and has been affected by tech layoffs at Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG), Google, Amazon.com Inc., and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT). , describes itself as “by all of us''. , Salesforce Inc. (CRM), etc.

Related article: 10% of workforce suddenly reduced as technical layoffs continue

The group has attracted more than 1,200 members since it was founded in January 2023. Group representatives say the Tech League gives people the opportunity to “cross-network” with competitors at a time when the technology industry is under fire. This allows people to meet new allies and cross boundaries between competitors, while also reminding them that they have friends and allies who understand them, representatives said. added.

“People share opportunities within groups that they believe others may benefit from. People within groups are eager to share opportunities with others even after finding a new job.” So, people continue to help others or are willing to accept. They are helping people who are still looking for work,” the source told MarketWatch. “In terms of roles, human resources, compliance and ethical roles, especially those surrounding artificial intelligence (AI), appear to be heavily impacted, as well as marketing, data center infrastructure, consulting and sales roles in the technology sector.” is.”

The U.S. West Coast, Australia and New Zealand appear to be the most affected by job cuts, the representative said. “Industries most affected by layoffs include disability, ethics, and defense technology companies,” they added.

Related articles: Amazon cuts “hundreds” of jobs at Prime Video and MGM Studios, Twitch continues to lay off engineers with “over 500” layoffs

So far this year, 135 tech companies have laid off 33,874 employees, according to the website Layoffs.fyi. The tech industry saw significant job cuts last year, with 1,186 companies around the world cutting 262,682 jobs, the website said.

Also on LinkedIn, the Tech Layoff Resources, Job Opportunities and Candidates group was founded in late 2022 around the time of Twitter's layoffs and has since attracted more than 1,300 members. “It was created to help people who have been laid off (leads, positions, and useful resources in one place),” a representative for the group told MarketWatch. “If I see something on my feed that might be of interest to someone looking for a job or a candidate, I post it there.” As the group grew, more people started doing the same, said a representative. added the person.

Some groups aim to help workers in specific regions, such as the Hoosier State-focused Indiana Tech Layoff Group. The group was funded by Jennifer Merrell, chair of Franklin College's Digital Fluency Advisory Council and former vice president of TechPoint, an Indianapolis technology accelerator, and Melinda Gates, and was founded by Melinda Gates. It was founded by Linda Calvin, chief impact officer of the aspirational venture Reboot Representation. Gender gaps in technology for Black, Latinx, and Native American women.

Related article: Technology job cuts are back in the spotlight as Xerox begins 2024 with layoffs

Since its founding last year, the group has attracted 160 members.

“We had to think that somebody needed to do something to encourage jobs for the people,” Merrell told MarketWatch. “We have some big technology companies [in Indiana]and all the small businesses that fund it,” she said, highlighting the presence of companies such as Salesforce Inc., Infosys Ltd. (IN:500209) and software company Genesys in the state.

Calvin said job cuts in the tech sector have also disproportionately affected women and people of color, pointing to the reduction in HR and DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) positions that have been hired in recent years. . “It’s last in, first out,” she said. “Someone needs to respond and respond to this and help people connect. Lucky for us is that we know a lot of people.”

Related: Okta to cut 400 jobs as part of drive for profitable growth and rising stock price

Calvin also said tech layoffs are having a “somewhat of an impact” on jobs like marketing, sales and customer service, but other jobs like coding and cybersecurity are less affected. Ta. “You don't often hear the term 'code smash' when it comes to cybersecurity. [cuts]”I've heard of some people and they found roles quickly,” she told MarketWatch.

As laid-off workers try to find work, Calvin points to the presence of Walmart Inc. (WMT) and pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) in Indiana, relying heavily on technology. He pointed out that there are opportunities in the industry. The company's headquarters are located in Indianapolis. “There's an opportunity where people need to look at every company as a technology-enabled company,” she says.

Other major companies in Indiana include defense giant Raytheon. Rolls-Royce (UK:RR) has manufacturing, assembly, testing and engineering facilities in Indianapolis. Roche Diagnostics has its North American headquarters in Indianapolis. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Watch now: Alphabet's X division cuts dozens of jobs: report

Last year, Heartland Bioworks in Bloomington, Indiana, was designated by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration as one of 31 locations to become a regional technology hub for the first time. This hub will focus on biotech innovation.

Merrell also sees opportunities for laid-off technology workers to reskill in AI. “I think 2024 is going to be the year that machine learning engineers emerge,” she told MarketWatch. “There are only about 150,000 machine learning engineers in the world today.”

“I think this is a huge opportunity to change direction,” she added.

MarketWatch's personal finance writers want to hear from readers about how today's economy is impacting their lives and money, both good and bad. If you have story ideas or questions, please contact us at [email protected]. Please include your name and the best way we can contact you. A reporter may contact you.

-James Rogers

This content was generated by MarketWatch, a Dow Jones Company. MarketWatch is published independently of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.

(Ended) Dow Jones News

02-10-24 0920ET

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240210267/as-tech-layoffs-mount-communities-on-linkedin-are-trying-to-find-jobs-for-affected-workers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos