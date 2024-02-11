Small Farm Tech Expo: Technology innovators bring creativity to small farms





Small Farm Innovation …Small Farm Innovation will be on display at the Small Farm Tech Expo on March 1 at Madera Community College.

The Innovation Challenge invites farmers, entrepreneurs, students, hackers, and others to propose technology-based innovations that uniquely help small-scale agriculture compete and thrive. (Photo by her Zoe Schaeffer on Unsplash)

FRESNO, Calif. — Agriculture technology may conjure up images of robots and satellite-powered tractors plowing vast tracts of land, but some innovators are focusing their ingenuity on the needs of small farmers. Part of that is thanks to the 4th Annual Small Farm Innovation Challenge, whose winners were announced this week, and the Small Farm Tech Expo, which will be held March 1 in Madera, California. The Small Farm Tech Expo will showcase new tools for farming that don't require scale-up.

The Innovation Challenge invites farmers, entrepreneurs, students, hackers, and others to propose technology-based innovations that uniquely help small-scale agriculture compete and thrive. This year's award winners represent many nuanced needs on the farm and showcase particularly creative applications of emerging technologies.

PastuRX, the software winner, takes mapping and business management technology and applies it to the growing field of prescribed grazing for wildfire prevention and land restoration. This tool helps practitioners coordinate both livestock and landowner relationships to streamline operations and support new livelihoods in ecosystem management. Submitted by Shepherdess Land and Livestock Co., Ojai, California.

In the hardware category, this year's award goes to Paca Electric's Trustee Tracker. This is an electric bicycle uniquely designed for farm use. We remove unnecessary decorations to keep prices down and prioritize durability, robustness, and load capacity. For small-scale people, this small-scale mode of transportation provides a quick, easy, and affordable way to get around the farm.

Also winning in the DIY category, which recognizes easy do-it-yourself hacks, was a drying rack designed by Great House Gardens of Hillsboro, Missouri. This rack can be easily assembled and transported to the field where he can load half a ton of crops such as onions and garlic for drying, saving time and energy.

Special awards include Gardener's Gold Wool Pellets, which uses animal fiber as a soil conditioner, FarmAlly, an AI-powered innovation for small business management, bullDOG, a smart agricultural robot designed by Fresno State students, and off-grid irrigation and Mobile solar carts were chosen, both designed by farmers. Farm infrastructure was lacking.

More innovations like this will be showcased at the Small Farm Tech Expo on March 1 at Madera Community College. This annual event, which includes workshops and networking opportunities, provides attendees with a day of technology uniquely customized for smallholder farmers.

For more information about the Expo, visit www.caff.org/2024expo. Also, to view the upcoming California Small Farm Conference Innovation Challenge awards ceremony, please visit wwwcasmallconference.sched.com.

Community Alliance with Family Farmers has been focused on building more resilient family farms, communities, and ecosystems since 1978.

– Regional collaboration with family farms

