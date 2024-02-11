Microsoft suddenly did something very simple, and it's ridiculously useful





Too often, we accept and simply tolerate the imperfections of technology.

This is a bit similar to how we accept our work colleagues.

Sure, they may get on our nerves at one time or another, but they play an important and often thankless role, and you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who isn't that annoying.

So, quite naturally, we move on to today's topic, Microsoft.

There's no denying that I've tolerated Microsoft's existence because some of its products are good enough for everyday tasks. For example, consider Word and PowerPoint.

And then there's Hotmail.

Yes, I signed up for a Hotmail account at a very young age, in the very early days of Internet supremacy. I like my email address, so I keep using it. And the Hotmail service, now known as Outlook, rarely goes down catastrophically.

failed junk test

However, there was a time when the prevalence of junk mail became more than I could tolerate.

One of them is very recent. All of a sudden, I started receiving junk emails, and instead of just showing up in my spam folder, they were splashed all over my inbox.

The more I marked it as phishing, the more it would reappear like a self-replicating cockroach.

Of course, email services seem to be very low on the priority list of tech companies, so there's no point in complaining. One accepts, one trades.

One of the problems with Hotmail is that legitimate emails are sometimes forced to drift into the spam folder. That is, to see if anyone meaningful is trying to communicate or if a spokesperson is trying to seduce me by saying something like, “World's first. Her AI powered by another AI.” , I mean I'm checking that folder regularly.

That's the thing about the spam folder. they do the work. Not only are you trying to identify legitimate emails, you're also facing increasingly sophisticated scammers.

In some cases, you may need to open a particular email to see if it is malicious. The easiest way for me would be to look at the sender's email address, but that would probably be a twisted hoax that has nothing to do with the alleged sender's name or company. .

This is all frustratingly time consuming.

A flash of inner genius

But someone at Microsoft, could it have been an intern? — Great idea.

Suddenly, your spam folder looks different. The “From” column contains not only the name of the (alleged) sender, but also the email address, which is enough to verify that the email is legitimate.

This has been happening for the past week or so, and every time I access that folder, my morning anxious eyebrows curl happily toward the heavens.

Now, instead of wondering, even momentarily, if Netflix Support is contacting you urgently, you can immediately see that the email came from the email address “siobhan_macguigan_75545@technologi.” Masu.

And if I wondered for a moment why Angie's List was contacting me, I now know right away that Angie's email address is “[email protected].”

It's not nothing

It's easy to dismiss such changes as trivial.

However, I personally found this to be tremendously helpful and even uplifting.

Technology product developers often don't always think things through before launching. Once the product is launched, they don't necessarily consider the real frustration points. In some cases, product testing is done only by people inside the tech company, rather than by the public outside the company.

And so many products, once launched, are just about making money and achieving the bare minimum viable purpose.

But here it's quite the opposite. Someone took some time and made some small changes and achieved a huge improvement. It was for a product that many people use the most, yet is considered the most commonplace.

I contacted Microsoft to ask if this is actually a new idea and who are the brains behind it.

A Microsoft spokesperson was happy to answer my questions, but only revealed: “Yes, this is a new feature released this month designed to help users easily identify unwanted email. It's part of a broader effort to give users better control over spam.” Email. ”

I still want to believe that a lifelong Hotmail-loving intern was behind it.

