Technology of the week: Google Bard goes Gemini

Take a look at what's been in the news this week in the world of science and technology.

Google's Gemini is now available as an Android app

Google's generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Bard will now be simply called Gemini, the search giant and technology company announced on February 8th. The company announced Gemini Advanced, a new experience that gives users access to Ultra 1.0, Google's largest and most powerful cutting-edge AI model. Gemini Advanced will be available to users through the new Google One AI premium plan. More importantly, Google has announced that you can now use Gemini as his Android app on your phone. iOS users will also be able to use it through his Google app. On Android, Gemini is a new kind of assistant that uses generative AI to collaborate with users and help them get things done, Sishi Xiao, vice president and general manager for Google Assistant and Bird, his manager, said in the announcement. I am. Once you've downloaded the Gemini app or opted in via Google Assistant, you can press the power button, swipe the corner of your selected phone, or select “Hey Google ” to access the Gemini app. “Added.

January was the world's warmest on record: EU scientists

After the hottest year on record in 2023, European Union scientists announced that January 2024 was the hottest on record. The EU's Copernicus Climate Change Agency (C3S) announced on February 8 that last month was the warmest January on record, set in 2020, in a C3S record dating back to 1950. The unusual month follows 2023, which ranked as the hottest year on Earth in world records. Back in 1850, temperatures rose due to anthropogenic climate change and the El Niño phenomenon, which warms the surface waters of the eastern Pacific Ocean. Every month since June has been the world's hottest day on record. in the corresponding month of the previous year,” the Associated Press report said.

NASA's new satellite will study aerosols and plankton from space

NASA's latest satellite mission to study ocean health, air quality and the effects of climate change launched earlier this week. The satellite, known as PACE (short for Plankton, Aerosols, Climate and Ocean Ecosystems), will study microscopic life forms in the oceans and microscopic particles in the atmosphere, helping to uncover key mysteries of our planet's interconnected system. The U.S. Space Agency said in a statement that it will investigate. The satellite's hyperspectral ocean colorimeter will allow researchers to measure oceans and other bodies of water across the ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared spectrum. This will allow scientists to track the distribution of phytoplankton and determine for the first time from space which communities of these organisms are present on a global scale every day, NASA added. To learn more about the PACE satellite mission, check out this detailed description.

