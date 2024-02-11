Weekly Tech Recap: Check out this week's top tech news, from Google Bard's name change to LinkedIn's new AI features.





Google Bard has been renamed to Gemini.

In a recent announcement, Google rebranded its chatbot Bard as Gemini, making it a powerful AI tool available to users around the world. According to the tech giant, users can now use the Gemini Pro 1.0 model in over 40 languages ​​in over 230 countries and territories.

Gemini Advanced will be part of the all-new Google One AI Premium plan, priced at $19.99 per month, starting with a two-month free trial period. This premium plan not only includes access to Google AI and its latest advances, but also offers the benefits of the existing Google One premium plan, giving users 2TB of storage.

Mozilla Monitor Plus subscription has started:

To enhance user privacy, Mozilla Firefox has improved its free privacy monitoring service known as Mozilla Monitor and introduced a subscription model called Mozilla Monitor Plus. Since its creation in 2002, Firefox has been known for its commitment to user privacy, offering features such as an ad blocker extension, Facebook container, and tracking protection. The latest move further solidifies Mozilla's commitment to protecting user data.

Mozilla Monitor (previously known as Firefox Monitor) is a free service designed to monitor and notify users of potential personal information leaks on data broker websites. Users can avail a one-time free scan by providing encrypted information such as first and last name, current city, date of birth, and email address.

New AI features on LinkedIn:

LinkedIn is rolling out new features powered by artificial intelligence. This feature makes it easier for users to navigate connections by creating an icebreaker first response. The new feature comes at a time when the platform is expected to see a large influx of users due to recent layoffs at top companies such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Snap.

The new AI-powered feature uses information from both the sender's and recipient's profiles to draft the first message to someone, allowing users to edit the message before actually sending it. This new feature is only available to LinkedIn Premium users and will allow you to start conversations with people you are not connected to.

Bumble uses AI to block fraudulent profiles.

Dating app Bumble is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to make dating safer, healthier, and more fun with its new Deception Detector feature. Bumble says the new features automatically block 95% of fake, spam, and fraudulent profiles, and reduce spam and fake account reports by 45%.

Bumble emphasizes the need for this new feature, while its latest research reveals that members are concerned about the authenticity of their profiles and the risk of fraud from fake profiles as their top concerns. He said it had become. According to Bumble, 46% of respondents said their biggest problem with using dating apps was not knowing if they were reliable.

Bluesky is now available to all users.

Bluesky, the social media alternative backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, has finally ditched its invite-only model and opened its doors to all users. The alternative service for X (formerly Twitter) has over 3 million users of his, and the social media network mimics many of the features found on his original Twitter site, with the exception of direct messaging features.

Bluesky also plans to launch its own open-source AT protocol called “federation” by the end of this month, which is touted to allow anyone to create their own social network using Bluesky technology.

17 new Nokia models spotted on the IMEI website:

HMD Global has the tech community buzzing with speculation in a surprising turn of events after 17 new Nokia models were reportedly spotted on the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) website. The development comes amid recent decisions by HMD Global to remove the Nokia brand from its online presence, redirect Nokia.com to his HMD.com and change the @nokiamobile Twitter handle to @HMDglobal .

According to a report from GSMChina, these models are listed with unique numbers from TA-1603 to TA-1628, sparking the curiosity of enthusiasts and industry experts alike. Details of these alleged smartphones remain unclear, but speculation is rife that they could include different RAM and storage variants, or even different models entirely. Additionally, the report also suggests that some of these mystery models may debut at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, scheduled to be held in Barcelona from February 26th to February 29th. Masu.

Published: February 11, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

