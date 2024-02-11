Google has removed over 4,700 illegal loan apps from the Play Store. How can I protect myself from fake apps?





Did you know that Google has removed nearly 4,700 illegal loan apps from the PlayStore in the two years ending August 2023?The latest data was published by Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Minister of State (MoS) in the Rajya Sabha. This was revealed in a response to the paper.

Google reviewed nearly 3,500 to 4,000 loan apps and suspended or removed more than 2,500 loan apps from the Play Store from April 2021 to July 2022, data shared by Google reveals. Became.

Similarly, from September 2022 to August 2023, over 2,200 loan apps were removed from the PlayStore.

Additionally, Google has updated its Play Store loan app enforcement policy to ensure that only apps published by regulated entities or in partnership with regulated entities are allowed on the Play Store.

The minister also highlighted that the government is working with the Reserve Bank of India and other regulators to curb illegal lending apps.

The objective is to stay vigilant, proactive, and maintain cybersecurity preparedness.

As a result, on October 9, 2022, RBI shared a list of 442 proprietary digital lending apps used by regulated institutions with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for whitelisting purposes, and the same was also shared with Google. shared.

RBI has also issued detailed regulatory guidelines on digital lending, strengthening the regulatory framework for digital lending.

There were 1,062 complaints against such lending apps in FY23, the data was shared by the Lok Sabha finance ministry in July last year.

The 10 fake loan apps removed by Google last September had 100,000 downloads, and 14 had more than 50,000 downloads.

Digital lending apps: Follow these key principles:

1. Verify claims: Just because some fintech lending apps claim to be part of a regulated ecosystem, you shouldn't take it at face value. We recommend that you cross-check your claims.

2. Check downloads and reviews: Genuine apps usually have positive reviews and more downloads. The important thing is that it can't be a night-flying operator that was born six months ago.

Ideally, a 5-year-old fintech app with 1 million downloads and mostly positive reviews would be considered more trustworthy than a 1-year-old lending app with 10,000 downloads.

3. RBI Regulated Entity: Make sure your app is an RBI regulated entity or registered with one of these regulated entities. A list of regulated entities can be found here.

4. Customer care mechanism: Make sure your fintech app has a well-organized customer care mechanism so that if you have any complaints, you can call the customer care number and resolve the issue. will do so.

RBI's Digital Lending Guidelines also ensure that regulated entities have appropriate nodal grievance redressal officers in place to address fintech/digital lending related complaints raised by borrowers.

Detailed digital lending guidelines can be accessed here.

Published: February 11, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

