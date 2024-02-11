Google's paid plan “Gemini Advanced” has pros and cons





You either love it or hate it.

Google

Key Takeaways Gemini Advanced, Google's AI assistant, has received mixed reviews from users. Some people are disappointed in their performance and experience hallucinations and logical errors in their responses. On the other hand, some users are satisfied with Gemini Advanced because it gives them better answers in that field, especially when used as a chatbot or research assistant. The effectiveness of Gemini Advanced seems to depend on the specific task and purpose for which the user is using it. Results may vary depending on personal preferences and needs.

In recent days, Google has planted the flag in the AI ​​war. It changed the name of its AI assistant from Bard to Gemini and introduced a new payment plan called Gemini Advanced. This plan is similar to ChatGPT Plus and Copilot Pro in that it gives you access to new features. However, Google has faced criticism from disappointed users as Gemini Advanced has not performed as well as its competitors.

Related Google Pixel 8 review: Best of all The base model flagship Pixel 8 has a new chip with very capable AI capabilities, but the rest of the package is also sophisticated. Gemini Advanced has received mixed reviews as it is near professional level.

On the Google Bard subreddit, a threat was posted titled “Gemini Advanced. The disappointment of the month?” It caused a lot of discussion within the community. The original poster details how he encountered hallucinations and logical errors in Gemini Advanced's responses, and laments that he doesn't get much more value than the free version of the AI ​​assistant.

Some users in the thread agreed:

However, the discussion was never one-sided. Many users have flocked to this threat due to the experience it provides, which is in stark contrast to the negative reviews.

People seem to be happy or angry depending on what they use Google Gemini for. Gemini Advanced doesn't seem to be very enthusiastic when asked to solve logical problems or generate images, but it responds much better when approached as a chatbot or research assistant. We provide. So, if you decide to try Google's AI chatbot for yourself, the extent to which you can use it may vary depending on your intended use.

