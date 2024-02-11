Google Assistant stops working for Android Auto users





What you need to know Users are flooding Google's community forums to report issues with Android Auto's Assistant. The AI ​​helper is reportedly not working, causing many users to experience an “Oops, something went wrong” error. This problem doesn't seem to occur. However, attempts to self-fix the problem did not work.

Android Auto's AI assistant is starting to have issues, with users reporting similar errors across multiple versions.

Reports flooding Google's community forums include that the Assistant keeps responding “Oops, something went wrong” when asked to do something (via 9to5Google). The issue has been reported since late January, and users are scrambling to find a cure. One user said he enabled all permissions and also checked if the voice assistant worked, and it did.

Others said the issue occurred after updating to version 11.1.6, and another person reported running version 11.2. Another report states that an error appears when pressing a button in the Assistant. Strangely, the user said she could hear his messages through text, but could no longer hear her Google Maps directions while driving. I can't seem to make hands-free calls either.

One user tried various tricks and few seem to be working. Restarting my car's display system or my phone didn't help much, and clearing my cache didn't help either. The user installed his Android Auto 11.3 beta but still encountered the error.

Google appears to be aware of the issue, as members of the Android Auto team have started asking users for system details.

Additionally, reports of issues with Google Assistant on Android Auto followed shortly after the UI redesign of the AI ​​on the platform. The digital helper moved the element to the bottom of the car's display and covered the row of widgets while it waited to transcribe words such as Text His Message. It's unlikely that the redesign is the culprit, especially considering it doesn't affect all Android Auto users.

Google Assistant had a similar issue with Android Auto after the Android 13 update, where the “Hey Google” wake-up command didn't work. His one trick to solve this problem was to long-press the Assistant's button, but this time interacting with it doesn't seem to be working.

Elsewhere, Samsung's Galaxy S24 series is already having issues with Android Auto. Users with modern devices cannot connect to their car's automotive systems. However, car brand manufacturers are working on a fix.

