Assistant feature missing from Google's Gemini fix list





Gemini is not yet ready to replace Google Assistant on Android. That's a user sentiment that has surfaced over the past few days, and luckily Google is aware of it, as are other Gemini “things to fix.”

Google quickly wrote in its support documentation that “Gemini does not support Google Assistant features and services.”

Media service providers: Podcasts, news and radio stations, and third-party music providers are currently not supported by Gemini. Routines: Starting routines in Gemini is not supported. Shortcuts that start routines in the Clock app and routines associated with alarms no longer work on Android smartphones. You can also start a routine using Google Assistant on your home devices, such as speakers or smart displays. Reminders: Return to Google Assistant to set reminders and tasks. Interpreter mode: Return to Google Assistant and use Interpreter mode.

Google's Jack Krawczyk identified “Assistant Tasks: Calendar, Reminders, and Routines Enhancements” as “an urgent fix” on Friday afternoon. The way Google is adding these features seems to be through extensions. Existing Google Workspace only supports Gmail, Drive, and Docs.

“Android apps: Conversational overlay input submission” is also on the list and has already been fixed. The voice input method in the new overlay panel, while otherwise very elegant, was essentially just speech-to-text that required you to hit the send icon.

As mentioned on Thursday, support for English in Latin America, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Canada will officially start on Monday, along with Japanese and Korean. The Gemini app will soon be available in the UK, Switzerland, European Economic Area countries and related territories.

Here's a list of fixes we're “working on” for the app and Gemini Advanced:

Reject = Highest priority Coding: You all need an interpreter. ah.Preachy Guardrails: Some Hilarious Examples, Fixed

Benefits in Google's eyes include:

Writing style Creativity to help you find the right words/ideas Speed ​​of response Not hitting usage limits Online connectivity Images in responses Integration with tools (Gmail, Maps)

Meanwhile, Google specifically emphasizes that Gemini Advanced is free for the first two months. It could end up being a soft launch for a paid tier.

