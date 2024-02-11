Should you upgrade to Google One AI Premium? AI features and pricing explained





Google is revamping its AI services, renaming Bard to Gemini, releasing a dedicated Android app, and much more. We also added paid tiers for Google's generative AI engine for the first time. This means you'll need to weigh up different digital subscriptions.

For an overview of Google's AI tools, check out Google Gemini. However, here we'll take a closer look at the Google Gemini Advanced features that come as part of the new Google One AI premium tier.

We'll explore the cost of this new cloud tier and all the AI ​​features and benefits it brings, so you can decide whether to sign up. It was added as one of the Google One plans, so it also includes digital storage on the cloud. Here's how Google One AI Premium is shaping up so far…

Google One AI Premium: Pricing and availability

The Google One AI Premium plan is available for purchase now and costs $19.99 / £18.99 / AU$32.99 per month. Unlike other Google One plans, you can't pay a yearly fee to get a discount on the overall price, but you can cancel at any time.

As of this writing, Google is offering a two-month free trial of Google One AI Premium, so you don't have to pay for the first two months. You can sign up and compare plans on the Google One site.

Google One AI Premium: Features and Benefits

First, you get 2 TB of storage for use across Google services, including Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos. If you've reached the limit of your free storage plan (just 15 GB), that's another reason to upgrade.

There are various other Google One plans available that offer storage from 2 TB to 30 TB, but only the Google One AI Premium plan comes with all the features of Gemini Advanced.

In addition to actual storage space, all Google One plans include priority support, 10% back on the Google Store, additional Google Photo editing features (including Magic Eraser), and dark web monitoring services that look for leaks of personal information. contained. Using Google One VPN.

Google Gemini Advanced on the web (Image source: Google)

But what we're here for is AI capabilities, and a key part of Google One AI Premium is that you get access to Gemini Advanced. This means the “most capable” version of Google's Gemini model, known as Ultra 1.0. You can think of it a bit like paying for ChatGPT Plus compared to sticking with the free ChatGPT plan.

Google says Gemini Ultra 1.0 offers “state-of-the-art performance” capable of handling “highly complex tasks” – tasks involving text, images, and code. With Gemini Advanced, you can have longer conversations and understand the context better. If you want the most powerful AI that Google has to offer, this is the one for you.

Premium subscription greatly enhances the Gemini app (Image source: Google)

“The largest model, Ultra 1.0, is a human test with MMLU (Massive Multitasking Language Understanding) that tests knowledge and problem solving using a combination of 57 subjects including mathematics, physics, history, law, medicine, and ethics. “For the first time, we show that our users can outperform experts in the field of computer science,” wrote Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

The dedicated Google Gemini app for Android and Gemini features built into the Google app for iOS are available to everyone, whether or not they pay for a subscription. This also applies to the web interface. However, if you're on a premium plan, you can get the great Ultra 1.0 model in all of these places.

By the way, the standard 2TB Google One plan (which includes everything from photo editing techniques to a VPN, but not AI) costs $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$19.99 per month, so that's effectively $10. / You will be paying £11. / AU$13 for Gemini Advanced.

Google Gemini example in Gmail (Image source: Google)

Gemini's integration with Google's productivity apps, including Gmail, Google Docs, Google Meet, and Google Slides, is “coming soon,” Google says, and once it's available, it will be available as part of Google One. It will be available as. AI premium plan. Useful for composing emails, designing slideshows, etc.

This is a rebranding of the Duet AI feature that Google previously rolled out to users of its apps, now known as Gemini for Workspace. However, whether you are a personal or business user, you can get these integrated AI tools by subscribing to the Google One AI Premium plan.

Now you understand. Beyond the standard 2TB Google One plan, the main takeaway is that you get access to Google's latest and greatest Gemini AI features. The company promises more features to come in the future. , too.

Early verdict on Google One AI Premium

On the other hand, a two-month free trial of Google's One AI premium plan (which includes Gemini Advanced) seems like a no-brainer for anyone looking to try out the most powerful AI tool currently available. Of course, only if you're pretty disciplined about canceling unnecessary free trials.

But it's still early days for Gemini Advanced. We haven't yet been able to put it through its paces or compare it to something like ChatGPT Plus. Integration with Google's productivity apps is also only “coming soon,” so it's not yet clear when that will happen.

(Image source: Google)

If you want to know more about the performance of Google's latest AI models, including Gemini Advanced, you can read the company's Gemini benchmark report. Some lucky testers, like AI professor Ethan Mollick, have been tinkering with Gemini Advanced for a while after gaining advanced access.

Early impressions suggest that Gemini Advanced is shaping up to be a GPT-4 class AI candidate that can compete with ChatGPT Plus for demanding tasks such as coding and advanced problem solving. It also promises to integrate well with Google's apps. You'll have to wait a while to find out how well it actually works, but a free trial is available for early adopters who want to get started right away.

