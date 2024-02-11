Jeff Bezos sold about 12 million Amazon shares worth at least $2 billion and plans to sell more





FILE – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas on June 6, 2019. Bezos filed a statement with federal regulators showing that he sold about 12 million Amazon shares worth more than $2 billion on February 7. , February 8, 2024. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) Image: ASSOCIATED PRESS

SEATTLE (AP) – Jeff Bezos has filed a statement with federal regulators showing he sold about 12 million Amazon shares worth more than $2 billion.

Amazon's executive chairman notified the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 7 and February 8 that he would sell 11,997,698 shares of common stock.

The total value of his stake in Seattle-based Amazon, which he founded in his garage nearly 30 years ago, was more than $2.04 billion, based on the combined listing price.

Stocks were grouped into five blocks ranging from 1 million shares to more than 3.2 million shares.

In a separate SEC filing, Bezos listed a proposed sale of 50 million Amazon shares, worth an estimated market value of $8.4 billion, on or about February 7th.

Bezos stepped down as Amazon's CEO in 2021 to devote more time to other projects, including his rocket company Blue Origin and philanthropy. His address on stock filings is listed as Seattle, but he has reportedly relocated to Miami.

